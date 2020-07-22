Tucker Carlson warns against efforts by the Democratic Party to eliminate the filibuster

Tucker Carlson defended the filibuster on Tuesday night, describing the repercussions of his possible expulsion from the Senate and criticizing Democrats who have promised to eliminate him.

"For more than two centuries, the US Senate has required the support of at least 60 senators before passing major laws. That makes the system cumbersome. It requires commitment and patience. It delays the passage of the laws, but it has endured through the centuries, "Carlson said in" Tucker Carlson Tonight. " "Despite the leadership of the body. Sometimes the Senate has been controlled by the Republicans. Other times it has been controlled by the Democrats. But that standard, the 60-vote standard often referred to as the filibuster rule, has never changed. We have changed it since 1806 when Thomas Jefferson was president. Why is that? It is not just because American senators tend to be pompous and pointless with tradition, although obviously they are. It is because this is a democracy. " .

"Sober people know that before making big changes in a country, it's best to make sure that a large majority of its citizens support what it's doing," Carlson added.

Carlson asked out loud what the ramifications of removing the filibuster would be, ripping apart Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and for suggesting their removal and

"Now Biden seems to agree with Elizabeth Warren," said Carlson. "& # 39; If Republicans don't obey the newly promoted Democratic Party & # 39 ;, Biden said recently, & # 39; we will remove them from the conversation."

"For what reasons are you changing a system that has worked demonstrably well for centuries?" Carlson asked. "We justify justifying the demolition of ancient statues that until last week were not even controversial. You claim they represent fanaticism."

The host warned that Democrats could consolidate their control of Congress, arguing that "radical legislation" would see no minority opposition.

"The filibuster may disappear soon. There is a lot at stake in this conversation. It is not dark. It is real and practical," Carlson said. "Without the latest control and balance, there will be no limit to the ways in which the Democratic Party can remake the country in its first months in power."