Tucker Carlson: Who are the criminals who destroy your country?

A couple of nights ago, we spoke to a St. Louis man named Mark McCloskey. Last weekend, McCloskey and his wife sat down to dinner in the backyard of their home. Suddenly, a crowd of screaming BLM fans, hundreds of them, burst through the door and threatened to murder the McCluskeys and then kill their dog.

Here is part of what Mark McCluskey told us.

MARK MCCLUSKEY: I see all these people outside the door. Then the door swings open. People begin to enter, and then an avalanche of people begins to enter. They are angry, they scream. They have saliva coming out of their mouths. They come towards our house. Out there with my wife, and I said, oh my God, we are absolutely alone. There is no one here to protect us except us. That was the same night that retired police captain David Dooring was killed. She literally feared that in a matter of seconds she would go over the wall, enter the house, kill us, set the house on fire and everything she had worked and fought for for the past 32 years.

But the story did not end there, unfortunately we are here to tell you tonight. After appearing on this show, Mark McCloskey and his wife were bombarded with death threats. Many of them credible.

Today, they learned of another coordinated attack on them that is planned for this weekend. They immediately called the police. The dispatcher put them on hold and eventually transferred them to an officer. The officer did not appear to be listening to anything the McCluskeys said. "We will call you back," the police said, and they never did.

Desperate, the McCluskeys called several different private security firms, but none of them would be in charge of protecting them. The owner of the last company, McClosky, spoke to advise them to flee immediately.

Quote: "The only advice I can give you is to leave the house, run. Let the mob get away with it, let it burn."

But the McCluskeys are not running. They have spent thirty-two years rebuilding their home and plan to defend themselves. They have no other choice. They are completely alone. No one will come to your aid.

Its Governor, Mike Parson, is a Republican. He is also a former sheriff. Parson could solve your problem immediately. Parson could send state soldiers to St. Louis tonight to protect the McCluskeys. But he has not done that.

Parson didn't even pick up the phone to speak to them. Obviously, nobody cares.

About an hour ago, Mark McCloskey called us to tell us all about this. I was panicking, understandably. His wife sobbed in the background as we talked.

American citizens trapped in their home by a violent mob, knowing that something horrible could happen to them very soon. Totally helpless. This is your country.

The mob is winning, if things like this happen. So who exactly is the mob? They are not protesters. They are not civil rights activists. They are violent criminals.

The Democratic Party is using them as a militia to take power. That's the truth.

But even that description is too imprecise. Most of these are Americans. They have faces. They have names. Who are they?

No one in the media tells you. They don't want to talk about it. But tonight, we will.

Thanks to the delayed but highly welcome efforts of federal law enforcement, at least one hundred and twenty-eight people have been charged with riot-related crimes. Many of them have been charged at the state level. We're bringing you photos of some of them tonight.

Authorities arrested Devin Montgomery, 24, on Tuesday on federal fire charges. Montgomery is charged with opening the door of an unmarked police car during a Pittsburgh riot and then setting the car on fire. Montgomery was not an external agitator. He is from Pittsburgh.

Lori-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 33, is accused of burning a police car in Philadelphia, where she lives. Federal investigators tracked her down thanks to her tattoos and her T-shirt. The shirt says: Keep immigrants, deport racists. Blumenthal works as a masseuse. Not surprisingly, she is the daughter of a former department chair at LaSalle University.

Stephan Cannon, 24, is charged with the murder of retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn. He was shot dead while protecting a friend's pawn shop. Why exactly was Dorn killed? Apparently a television. Police found that television in Cannon's home when they arrested him.

Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman are attorneys in New York City. Both went to prestigious law schools. Mattis graduated from Princeton and NYU law. Rahman went to Fordham Law. Both are accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a marked NYPD patrol car. In his recorded opinion in Brooklyn, Rahman stated that violence was the only way to go. Quote: "The only way they listen to us is through violence, through the means they use. We have to use the teacher's tools. That is what my friend always says."

When asked about the police officers who had been injured in this violence, Rahman blamed the mayor for not backing down the police and letting the mob rampage as they did in Minneapolis.

Speaking of Minneapolis, Montez Terrill Lee, 25, of Rochester, Minnesota, is accused of setting fire to a pawn shop there during the riots. He was identified thanks to a video received anonymously at the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In that video, Lee says of the pawn shop, quote: "In this place, we are going to burn this effort."

Authorities say Lee's arson at the pawn shop was methodical. He poured flammable material throughout the store before lighting it.

Jessica White He is also being accused of arson in the Twin Cities. He allegedly helped burn down an auto zone in St. Paul because this year is irony, White's Facebook page says he studied, quote, "violence prevention" at St. Paul Metropolitan State University.

Brandon Wolfe, 23, has been charged with involvement in the destruction of the third police precinct in Minneapolis. Wolfe was arrested while trying to enter a home improvement store where he had previously worked as, ironically, a security guard. Wolfe wore body armor and carried a police nightstick. Both were reportedly stolen from the police compound in his apartment. Police found a stolen pistol magazine and a drug overdose treatment kit. Wolfe was homeschooled by his mother in Pensacola, Florida. His father told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that his son, he quotes, "has great ideas. Many of them and zero common sense." His father added, quoting: "I'm still proud of him. Whether he burned the police station or not, he didn't hurt anyone, did he?" End of quote.

Salt Lake City's Jesse Taggart was participating in a BLM protest in Provo when a white SUV attempted to pass through the area. A crowd surrounded the car and, according to police, without provocation, Taggart pulled out a gun and fired twice at the car, nearly killing the driver. Taggart then hid his missing and protested again as if nothing had happened. It appears that Taggart went to Facebook later to smear the driver as a quote, "Nazi or white supremacist who ran over protesters." Hours later, he published, quoting, "# América 20-20. No respect for other human beings leaves me speechless. We will overcome it together!" Police have charged Taggart with attempted murder.

And then there are the people who have focused on our public art, our shared history, our heritage, our own country. Earlier in the week, federal authorities accused people of participating in the attempt to destroy a statue of President Andrew Jackson. That was in Lafayette Square, just across from the White House. The accused Lee Michael Cantrell, Connor Matthew Judd, Ryan Lane and Graham Lloyd. Three were from the Washington area, while Lloyd was visiting from the state of Maine.

Earlier today, federal agents arrested Jason Charter in Washington, DC. They say he is the leader in the effort to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue. Charter appears to be affiliated with Antifa. He has been caught on camera threatening a journalist in a protest. Police say they also helped tear down the statue of Albert Pike in Washington two weeks ago and then set fire to that statue, which lay broken on the ground. Jason Charter's LinkedIn says he studied computer science at George Washington University. Enrollment there, by the way, one of the highest in the country. More than $ 55,000.

Another angry and rich boy. There are many of them. Still more than five people were involved in the attacks on those statues in Washington. Hundreds more have attacked monuments and destroyed public property across the country.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 1, 2020.

