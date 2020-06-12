Tucker Carlson's ad boycott causes headaches for Fox News







Sievert said on Twitter that T-Mobile has not purchased airtime on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for "about a month, and we won't be in the future, either."

Carlson's Fox News program has once again become the target of criticism and a no-go zone for some advertisers. Liberal groups called Carlson's advertisers and encouraged customers to take action.

The immediate cause: Carlson's comments on the Black Lives Matter movement. "This can be a lot of things right now, but it's definitely not about black lives," Carlson said Monday night. Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will. "

What a lot of people heard Carlson tell his almost 100% white audience was that black people are coming for you. The next day, Fox came out with a statement he was trying to clarify: "Tucker's warning about & # 39; when they come for you & # 39; clearly referred to Democratic leaders and downtown politicians."

Media Matters, an advocacy group that opposes Fox, once again shared a list it maintains of Carlson's sponsors. T-Mobile's Sievert spoke Tuesday. Papa John & # 39; s Pizza He said Wednesday that he would stop future advertising. The latest advertising boycott effort has caused new headaches within Fox, according to network sources. It is unclear whether the impact is more or less significant than past campaigns against Carlson. At this point, many large national brands avoid 8 p.m. from Carlson. talk show, even though it is among the highest rated shows on cable TV, which would normally make it an attractive place to run ads. Carlson's right-wing comments on immigration caused a pressure campaign by liberal activists and prompted many advertisers to withdraw in late 2018. At this point, the program has relatively few reputable advertisers, according to data from iSpot, an advertising measurement company. Between June 1 and 10, Carlson's biggest sponsor was MyPillow, a brand closely aligned with Fox News as a whole. MyPillow took 120 spots on the Carlson show, while the next biggest advertiser, Relaxium, got 28 spots. The third most frequent advertiser was Fox News, with promotions for other shows, followed by Fox Nation, with promotions for the company's streaming service. Other sponsors in the Thursday edition of the program included Leaf Filter, Sandals, Tommie Copper and Fisher Investments. A Fox spokesperson reiterated what the network has said on past occasions when Carlson's program has been analyzed: that pressure campaigns do not harm the bottom line. Any advertiser who wants to go past 8 p.m. the time interval "moved to other shows and Fox News has not lost any revenue overall," the spokesperson said. Fox's statement, however, does not take into account missed opportunities. If there were strong demand to run ads during Carlson's hours, Fox would be able to charge more and package more ads on the show, boosting revenue. Carlson, who is close to Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch, continues to have the support of management. The company's position, as expressed in late 2018 and again in 2019, is that "we cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored for intimidation efforts driven by the agenda."





