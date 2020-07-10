Tucker Carlson's top writer quits after secretly posting racist and sexist comments on the online forum

Just this week, the writer, Blake Neff, responded to a thread started by another user in 2018 with the subject line, "Would you let a Congo J **** BLACK do 50% off eye surgery? ? "Neff wrote:" I wouldn't get Asian LASIK for free, so no. " (The subject line was not censored in the forum). On June 5, Neff wrote: "The black stuff that stays inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the most important factors that keeps crime low." On June 24, Neff commented: "Honestly, given how tired black people always say they are, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep." On June 26, Neff wrote that the only people who care about renaming the NFL's Washington Redskins are "white libs and their" college-educated "pets.

And over the course of five years, Neff has kept a long thread mocking a woman and posting information about her love life that has invited other users to tease her and invade her privacy. Sometimes it has also overlapped between some material you posted or saw on the forum and Carlson's show.

CNN Business contacted Neff for comment Thursday night. After he or someone acting on his behalf passed that email to Fox News spokesmen, a network spokesman on Friday morning told CNN Business that Neff had resigned. A Fox News spokesman said Carlson could not be reached for comment. Neff did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Neff worked at Fox News for almost four years and was Carlson's best writer. Previously, he was a reporter on The Daily Caller, a conservative media outlet that Carlson co-founded. In a recent article in Dartmouth Alumni magazine, Neff said: "Anything (Carlson is) reading the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me." He also recognized the influence of the program and told the magazine: "We are very aware that we have that power to influence the conversation, so we try to use it responsibly."

When asked in a 2018 appearance on Fox's "The Five" about the writing process for his show, Carlson said he spends hours working on scripts, but he referred to Neff by name, saying he was a "wonderful writer. "and acknowledged his help. And Carlson credited Neff in recognizing his book, "Ship of Fools," for providing research. In the acknowledgments, Carlson said Neff and two others who helped with the book "work and greatly improve our Fox night show."

During the years Neff wrote for him on Fox, Carlson has hosted one of the most influential shows on cable news. In the last quarter, Carlson had not only the highest-rated program on cable news, but the highest-rated program in cable news history. Carlson also counts President Trump among his most loyal viewers. On multiple occasions, the president tweeted videos of the Carlson show. That is, the scripts that Neff likely helped write and shape were being shared by the President of the United States.

While working on Fox News, and while a reporter on The Daily Caller, Neff was a frequent poster at AutoAdmit. Also known as XOXOhth, it is a relatively moderate message board like 4chan aimed at lawyers and law students in which racism and sexism run rampant. The vulgar content of the meeting was previously the subject of much criticism, and two Yale students sued anonymous posters on the site in 2007, claiming they had defamed them and made threatening comments. The Hartford Courant reported in 2009 that the lawsuit was quietly settled after some of the posters were identified.

Neff, who posts to the board under the username CharlesXII, is widely revered on the forum, with many posters knowing that the person behind the account works on the Carlson show. He has spent years publishing about history, offering his political views, and detailing aspects of his personal life.

After learning about Neff's dashboard postings through an email from an anonymous informant, CNN Business was able to positively identify CharlesXII as Neff by reviewing the posts he has posted over the years on the forum and comparing them to publicly available information about him.

Among the details that make it clear that CharlesXII and Neff are the same person: CharlesXII indicated on the board that he had gone to Dartmouth; Neff is a student. CharlesXII said he had been working for nearly four years in his current journalism job in Washington DC; Neff has been working for Carlson at Fox in Washington since February 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile, which appears to have been removed after his resignation from Fox News. CharlesXII said on the board that he began his career in journalism after he declined law school and instead took a scholarship; Neff told Dartmouth Alumni magazine that he took a scholarship with the Collegiate Network.

CharlesXII also wrote a parody version of the song "We Didn't Start The Fire" and posted about it on the board, including a screenshot of an email he received from Carlson praising a lyrics to the song. Neff sang the parody song at a Daily Caller Christmas party a few years ago, according to a person familiar with the event.

The Daily Caller declined to comment.

And in a 2017 Washington Post Date Lab article with Neff, he dropped several Easter eggs for the board, including the reference to a meme "alcohol is poison" that he has repeatedly published and that carries a book about Catherine the Great up to the date. His forum username, CharlesXII, is a reference to Charles XII of Sweden, a king known for his military victories and who abstained from sex and alcohol. Neff, a history buff interested in wars and military battles, has repeatedly revealed on the forum that he rarely drinks, and The Post's story says he rarely goes out.

However, even more clearly identifiable were the photos that CharlesXII posted on the forum in 2018 to the forum after visiting a museum in Egypt. In three of the photos, a reflection of Neff is seen taking the photos in the glass enclosures of the artifacts.

While on Fox News, Carlson has been accused by critics of making racist and inflammatory remarks in the air. His program has long attracted extremists who agree with his hard-line views on immigration, his emphasis on preserving western culture, and his comments on race issues.

Carlson has met at various points in his career on Fox News when commenting on these topics. In August 2019, for example, Carlson was embroiled in controversy when he said that the real problem of white supremacy in the United States was a "hoax". More recently, Carlson saw more advertisers, including Disney and T-Mobile, flee their show in June after he said the Black Lives Matter movement "was not about black lives" and warned viewers to "remember that when come for you. " (A Fox News spokesman later said Carlson was referring to Democratic leaders, not Black Lives Matter protesters, when he made the comments.)

Carlson himself has rejected allegations of racism in the past. He told The Atlantic in December 2019 that such accusations are "so far from the truth" that it has "no other effect than to evoke my contempt for the people who say it" because he thinks "it is so dishonest."

Intolerance and the vitriol

In 2015, Neff started a thread about AutoAdmit taunting a woman, whom he was friends with on Facebook and whom he described as "Azn megashrew", sharing posts he had written about his love life. He has continued to post on the thread and taunt the woman, whom CNN Business does not identify, as recently as late last month. In his first post in 2015, starting the multi-year thread, he explained that "because of the circumstances" he couldn't "remember," he befriended the woman on Facebook and thought his dating posts were fun.

"So, I thought about publishing them," Neff wrote. "I will not post a photo, but it is probably relevant to say that she is an overweight Azn woman who is in her 30s and definitely looks like it."

Over the years, the thread has generated nearly 1,000 comments, many of which used vulgar racist, sexist, and dehumanizing language to mock women. Neff also said that she did not want other cartels to harass her, but did not prevent them from identifying her and posting links to her account. She also posted some photos from her account that didn't show her face and continued to post about her love life for years after the other posters identified her.

Reached for comment, the woman told CNN Business: "When I recently learned of Blake's posts about me on racist websites, I was overwhelmed by disappointment that eventually mingled with bewilderment that he spent years spent creating a narrative. false based on my satirical writing about my life. The nature of online media is that your identity, although nominally under your control, is vulnerable to misuse. Any public figure can attest to this problem. "

In March 2020, Neff started another long thread taunting a separate woman he was connected to on social media. The woman had posted about freezing her eggs, and Neff apparently found it worth mentioning on the AutoAdmit forum. He began posting about it in March of this year, in a thread titled "Disaster: The WuFlu Outbreak Endangers the Shrew's Search to Freeze Eggs." Neff posted on the thread, which garnered dozens of comments as users ridiculed the woman, as recently as June 28.

In the forum, Neff has also expressed intolerant opinions. In 2014, he joked about "fag foodies." And in the same year, he started a thread titled, "Urban Business Idea: Didn't Muffin!" He joked that an article might be, "Sandra Bland's Sugar Free Pancakes!" In August 2019, a user started a thread titled: "We should buy Canada and kick Canadians out." Neff commented, "Okay, but what do we do with the millions of Chinese."

More recently, in February 2020, Neff called Mormonism "an inherently cucky religion." On June 5, a user on the forum commented in a thread: "Didn't Michael Brown rob a store and attack a police officer? And wasn't (George Floyd) a piece of shit with a long criminal history?" Another person commented, "These people don't care." Neff replied, "Yes. Violent criminals are even more heroic." On June 16, a user started a separate thread about a video showing a black man attacking an old white woman in New York. Neff commented on the thread: "And to think that if this guy was killed in some strange incident while he was arrested, we would have to endure at least three funerals in his honor."

On July 4th, Neff started a thread in which he jokingly "rated" community members using images from a video game by the creators of the 'Oregon Trail' from the 1990s that was pulled from the market due to its racist depictions. of slaves. In the game, users play as slaves trying to break free and escape north. Neff assigned users in the game's forum images, many of which depicted black slaves using racist stereotypes. For example, Neff assigned a user a picture of a slave receiver, to which the user replied "(thanks) Mass Charles for dis".

On May 27, Neff wrote that Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, collectively known as "The Squad", want to "MAKE THEIR COUNTRY A DOWNLOAD FOR THIRD-PARTY WORLD SHITHOL PEOPLE" . Responding to a thread on June 27 about whether "whites fear what will happen to them in 10-20 years," Neff wrote that "he has no plans to stay" in the country "for so long." In December 2019, he said, "Once Democrats have the majority to go to F ** K WHITEY, things will get really crazy real quick." He argued at the time that there is a "large minority of whites who fully support an F ** k Whitey agenda" and that "there is a suicidal drive towards Western peoples who honestly feel almost biological in origin."

By not making his own intolerant comments, Neff has shown his willingness to respond to others who, without expressing any doubt, much less disgust, at what they have said. For example, in 2016 she responded to a thread titled: "Mary Poppins being raped by a herd of wild babysitters in the park; children watching." That same year, he commented in a thread titled, "DIKES are wrong CUM in CUMBANK. N **** R appears." Just last month, Neff responded to a comment in the thread that said, "And n ** s are always honor students or some shit." (The language in both posts was not censored in the forum).

Last month, Neff mocked a user who said they were leaving the forum over concerns about rampant racism on it. In a comment now removed, the user implored others to "consider the current environment", writing: "The country is experiencing a great awakening to racist injustices across society. Perhaps you should take this opportunity to consider whether to continue posting here is it morally defensible at all, even if you're not posting crazy shit? I don't think it's defensible, so I'm leaving. "

On June 16, Neff responded by quoting the user's words and adding, "LMAO if you think this shit will save you when the mob comes for you. Bye." The language remarkably echoed Carlson's comment, eight days earlier, when he had said "remember that when they come for you."

In February 2018, an AutoAdmit user posted: "At some point in the future, all ur xo posts (named IRL) will be public record." One person commented, "I am next to every poast." Neff voted for that comment.

Easter eggs

When he had just started working on Fox News, Neff was apparently less cautious and more willing to risk exposing his identity for a chance to show off to fellow posters.

One night in February 2017, which according to his LinkedIn, would have been Neff's second month with Carlson on Fox News, Carlson stumbled over his words when he introduced a guest. The phrase Carlson was trying to say was, even for the host's flowery style, a little out of place: "Sweet study awards."

Within minutes, Neff was posting to AutoAdmit about Carlson's use of the phrase, which other posters gleefully noted was a reference to something said on the forum.

Neff's caution since then may have resulted in fewer Easter eggs slipping into Carlson's scripts. But there has still been at least some overlap between the forum and the show, even in the past few weeks.

Sometimes the material Neff found on the forum made it to Carlson's show. For example, on June 25, Neff responded to a post that cited a news story about coronavirus-related interest in Montana's real estate sector. He wrote on the forum: "Interest in real estate in Bozeman, Missoula and the Flathead Valley has increased for years." That night, in his monologue, Carlson said, "You are beginning to consider moving to Bozeman, and why not?"

In some cases, the language Neff used on the forum ended up in the program. On the night of June 15, commenting on a soccer coach who was the subject of controversy over a sweatshirt he had worn, Neff wrote on the forum: "(I) it is your right as an American to wear any shirt you want, and keep the political opinions you want. Christ. " The next night on his show, Carlson said, "And they can wear whatever shirts they want. You thought it was true. You thought it was your right as an American."

Other times, Neff may have used the knowledge he had gained from his job at Fox News to post on the board. On the afternoon of July 1, Neff started a thread titled, "Two Republican Senators Propose to Replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth." In the thread, he wrote: "Leaving this afternoon if it's not yet available." That afternoon, it was public; That night, the proposal was discussed on the Carlson show.

– Additional reports by Sergio Hernández from CNN.