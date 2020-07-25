Tucker: Chicago Lightfoot & # 39; bowing to the mob & # 39 ;, & # 39; has no idea & # 39; of what he's doing

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot deserves criticism for yielding to Antifa and demands that she remove the statues and allow the violence to spread throughout her city, Tucker Carlson said Saturday.

"Chicago was a beautiful place. There are many reasons why it is no longer beautiful. But near the top of that list is a woman named Lori Lightfoot. She is the mayor," Carlson said in "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Like many big city mayors, Lightfoot is incompetent," he continued. "She has no idea what she's doing. You wouldn't let her plan her spring break. She would send you to Wuhan, China by accident. But what makes Lori Lightfoot unusual is the remarkably aggressive way she lies. Lightfoot says things. they're so implausible they could be part of a comedy routine. But he's not kidding. Hope you believe every word of it. "

Carlson called Lightfoot for blaming Republicans for Chicago's problems.

"Look, it's the Republicans' fault that Chicago is now more dangerous than many Third World countries. That makes sense. The problem is that there are really no Republicans in Chicago. Donald Trump got 12 percent of the vote there. From Of the 50 councilors on the Chicago City Council at the moment, none of them are Republican, not one, "Carlson said. "So he moved on to a new excuse."

The host scoffed at Lightfoot for blaming the statues of Christopher Columbus.

"Do you know why Chicago is going down the drain right now? Do you know why all those children are being killed? By Christopher Columbus. Yes. An Italian navigator who never got within a thousand miles of The Loop and who, by the way, he died more than five hundred years ago. He did, "Carlson said. "This morning, Lightfoot ordered the city to tear down the statues of Christopher Columbus, one in Little Italy and one in Grant Park. That will solve the problem, now you can let your children play outside."

Carlson warned viewers that Lightfoot took the blame for his own failures.

"If Lori Lightfoot, progressive mayors like her across the country, and there are many, are allowed to divert attention from their own failures by bowing to the mafia and destroying public property, this will not end with Christopher Columbus," Carlson said. "It will get much worse and it will become more dangerous."