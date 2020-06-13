Tucker denounces Warren's push to remove Confederate monuments from military cemeteries: "This is vandalism."

Tucker Carlson spoke Friday against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and her attempt to remove the names of Confederate leaders from all US military bases and other assets, saying "healthy societies do not destroy their own history."

"Those bases include many of the most famous in the country: Fort Benning, Georgia. Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina. You may have trained at one of those bases. The men who fought and won World War II did "Host" Tucker Carlson Tonight "said. "But Warren's amendment goes beyond simply renaming the bases. Warren would also require the desecration of war graves."

TRUMP SAYS & # 39; WILL NOT TILT & # 39; CHANGE MILITARY BASES AFTER CONFEDERATED SOLDIERS

Carlson explained that many national cemeteries across the United States "have Civil War soldiers on both sides and contain monuments for their sacrifice. Those soldiers, blue and gray, Confederate and Union, are buried side by side, and are buried by a reason.

"One side in that conflict was right, the Union side and the other were wrong, the Confederate side," stressed Carlson. "But when it was all over, they were all Americans again, and allowing them to lie in the same cemeteries next to each other allowed this country to heal its deepest fissure, but healing is the opposite of what Elizabeth Warren wants to do."

Carlson noted that Warren's amendment would require the Army to tear down a monument to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

"This is vandalism, obviously," said the host, "but it is worse and deeper than that."

"Healthy societies do not destroy their own history. A country is the sum total of what has happened within it, good and bad," said Carlson. "Without history you have no country. You only have a collection of banks and check cashing stores and retail stores. All of us can have iPhones, but that is not a country."

Carlson criticized Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee for not opposing the legislation, saying they believe "the mafia will be satiated" if they support the Warren amendment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But they are wrong about this," he warned. "Because it is never enough. Extremists never placate. Each success makes them stronger and more radical. We are seeing it now."

"The Confederacy declared war on the United States," Carlson concluded. "We are grateful that they lost and that their cause was forever discredited by losing. And it was discredited. But that's the point.

"The Civil War was the turning point in the history of the United States. It shaped what we are now. Eliminating the past leaves us unable to say who we are. And that is the point of eliminating it."