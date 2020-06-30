Tucker pressures Republican Senator Braun over a qualified immunity bill: & # 39; You're taking the cues from Chuck Schumer & # 39;

Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, participated in a lively debate on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday about Braun's reforming Qualified Immunity Act, which would limit the circumstances under which agents law enforcement could avoid civil lawsuits. .

Under the bill, which Braun introduced last week, officers could only claim immunity from legal action if the conduct in question had previously been authorized or required by federal or state law or regulation, or if a court ruled that the conduct it was legal and constitutional.

Braun argued Monday that unless Republican lawmakers work to change the system, "Democrats are going to change it" for their benefit in the November election.

BRAUN APPROVES SENATE DEMANDS ON & # 39; TERRIBLE THREAT & # 39; TO BLOCK THE GOP POLICE REFORM LAW

"Chuck Schumer has already decided that he can take advantage of this in the election and we will end up on the short side again," said Braun.

"Who controls the Senate?" Carlson fired back. "I thought Republicans controlled the Senate. So are you taking the cues from Chuck Schumer [and] saying, 'He could criticize me, therefore I have to pass a law that would make it easier to sue the police' "

Braun said his bill would provide "due process" for victims of police misconduct, citing the controversial shooting death earlier this month of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, which the Republican lawmaker recently described as a "heinous incident" of police brutality.

When Carlson asked if Braun thought former Atlanta policeman Garrett Rolfe, who shot the fatal shots after Brooks shot his own Taser, deserves the murder charge and is now facing the charge, the senator said the decision would be "determined by The courts. "

RAYSHARD BROOKS KILLING: FORMER ATLANTA GARRETT ROLFE OFFICER LOADED WITH MURDER, COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

"You cited it," Carlson chimed in. "What do you think of that? You're the one who called it heinous, so why don't you tell us what Officer Rolfe should have done when this man shot a Taser at him?

"I think you probably should have had the trial at a traffic stop like that," Braun replied. "You don't shoot someone in the back."

"You are an official," Carlson continued. "I don't normally put pressure on people this way, but it's not fair for you to filibuster without answering the question, which is very simple. The officer facing the death penalty had a guy shoot a gun at him. What should have done then? "

"He probably hasn't killed the guy," said Braun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With elections only a few months away, Braun said Republicans will likely hold on to the Senate if Republican lawmakers are willing to "get involved in issues that are important to the American public."

"I don't think the public supports you at all in this," Carlson replied.