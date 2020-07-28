Tucker rips the media coverage of the urban unrest: "They pretended it didn't happen … They buried the truth"

Tucker Carlson argued Monday that Democrats and the mainstream media not only welcome political violence but "cunningly foment it."

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host began his show by responding to another weekend of illegality and unrest across the United States, which he said was committed by "armed groups of Joe Biden voters."

"The people who run this country are no longer shocked by the political violence," he said. "They welcome him. They cunningly encourage him. They are his beneficiaries."

AMERICAN MAYHEM: MORE RIOTING AND ILLEGALITY IN THE CITIES OF ALL THE UNITED STATES

"We are told that the only real crimes are thought crimes. It's okay to set fire to or smash strangers in the face with two by four, as long as you're chanting the right slogans. If you're on the right team, everything is allowed. But if you dare to disagree with orthodoxy, you will be quickly punished. "

Carlson criticized the New York Times for characterizing the riots as "protests," while ABC News was also criticized for labeling a California protest as "peaceful," despite protesters setting fire to a courtroom, smashing a police station, and shooting. Fireworks. to the cops

"The message they send him is very clear: Americans are no longer the same," Carlson argued. "There are two standards, one standard for them and one very different standard for you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Over the weekend, we saw exactly what their own supporters would excuse. Armed crowds of Joe Biden voters set fire to buildings, smashed cars, attacked police officers. They rioted. They hurt many people," Carlson continued. "And the media, watching closely, lied about all of that. They pretended it didn't happen. They made excuses. They buried the truth in the euphemism."