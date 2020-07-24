Tucker warns: Democrats make Americans "miserable" to increase Biden's chances of election

Democrats have a chance to win in November only if they manage to make the country "miserable" under the leadership of President Trump, Tucker Carlson said Thursday night.

And so "that's exactly what they're doing," he added.

"Democrats understand that the most unhappy Americans become more likely to win. Unhappy people want a change, it's not complicated," Carlson explained in the opening monologue "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Every ominous headline about the state of the country makes Donald Trump more likely to lose his job. The more people suffer, the greater the advantage for Joe Biden. Democrats have a strong incentive to inflict as much pain as possible and that is what are they doing. "

Carlson blamed Democratic leaders for imposing extreme blockade measures on its residents, arguing that "science had nothing to do with" mandates to stay home.

"Studies around the world showed that being outside was much safer than staying at home. That was conclusive," Carlson argued.

"But most of all, and this was the point, they made Americans miserable. Antidepressant prescriptions increased 21 percent in a single month. In late April, the correct / incorrect numbers were reversed. And, without However, for the people who put pressure on Joe Biden for president, that number was still too high, so we had riots. As the entire country watched in real time, the crowds looted and burned at the police station and Minneapolis. People dragged from their stores and beaten on camera, some were killed. Most of the people watching were horrified by this, of course, but the professional Democrats were delighted. "

"Then summer came," Carlson continued. "With the elections only a few months away, America's suffering had to intensify. Therefore, schools across the country announced that they would remain closed in the fall. No one bothered to explain the science behind it because they did not. there was none. "

"Everyone else in the country became dramatically more unhappy. Almost three-quarters of Americans now say the country has become a much worse place than it was. Doctors have prescribed so much Zoloft, the antidepressant. In fact, Americans probably never have. In the history of this country, it has been as unhappy as it is now.

"It is a tragedy," he concluded, "but for Democrats, it is a victory."