Tucker warns that Trump & # 39; could lose & # 39; in November, he says the president must rediscover the & # 39; central appeal & # 39;

Tucker Carlson warned viewers on Thursday that President Trump faces an uphill battle for reelection and a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden would allow the "controlling radicals" to remake the country. "

Before exposing what Trump must do to increase his chances of winning a second term, Carlson recalled why millions voted for him in 2016.

TRUMP BLASTS BOLTON AS & # 39; CREEPSTER WASHED & # 39; AS THE BOOK HITS, IT SAYS IT SHOULD BE IN JAIL

"Only among national leaders did Donald Trump warn Americans for decades about China and the dangers of globalization. Everything about the war on the coronavirus showed that Donald Trump was right," said Carlson. "China really is our main global adversary. The Chinese government really wants to take over the world. Meanwhile, the fact that we ship our manufacturing base abroad has really seriously weakened us. The most powerful nation on earth no longer produces antibiotics." . We are not] as powerful as we think. All of that is very obvious now, after the pandemic, but Donald Trump called it.

"Trump's main attraction," Carlson continued, "was that if things started to fall apart, he would defend you. Yes, he was loud and rude. Most bodyguards are. Only a man like Donald Trump was tough enough. as to fight The progressive authoritarianism of the education cartel and corporate America.

"If Trump were elected, he could say what he really believes. The basic promise of the United States could be restored."

According to the host, the coronavirus pandemic and unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody represented a double whammy to the administration delivered by Democratic politicians.

"Only the naive were shocked when the Democratic governors immediately used the coronavirus quarantines to punish people who did not vote for them. Christian churches and small businesses were closed. Herb stores and abortion clinics remained open." Carlson said. "Most of Trump's voters seemed unaware. They accepted the restrictions without question. It was a health crisis and they wanted to do the right thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So they obeyed. They cringed in their homes. And that's exactly where the Democratic leaders wanted them, separated from each other, atomized and alone."

"The few conservatives who tried to organize the resistance to the confinements were accused or threatened with arrest. Of course, none of this had anything to do with public health, but with electoral politics, an especially brutal way," said Carlson. . "Republican leaders, meanwhile, were remarkably slow to understand what was happening. Some of them are not very bright, but most simply could not imagine anyone acting with that level of cynicism and cruelty. Their good faith made them vulnerable. to the lies of his opponents. "