Tucson postpones July 4 fireworks due to increased coronavirus cases

Leaders in the UK medical, nursing and public health professions are urging the British government to set up a cross-check to prepare for a second wave of coronavirus, according to The British Medical Journal (BMJ) on Tuesday.

The letter calls for an urgent review, to be completed in October, that assesses the UK's national readiness to tackle the coronavirus before winter.

"As stakeholders and leaders in the UK medical, nursing and public health professions, we urge you to establish such a review," wrote the health leaders. "We believe that there is a strong case for an immediate assessment of national readiness, with the first results available no later than August, and that all of its work should be completed by the end of October."

Health leaders wrote that a review should look to the future rather than attribute blame for past mistakes and should "focus on those areas of weakness where urgent action is needed to prevent further loss of life and restore the economy of as complete and fast as possible. " "

"We believe that such a review is crucial and must occur soon so that the public has confidence that the virus can be contained," the letter says.

The letter has been signed by the President of the Royal College of Physicians, London, Andrew Goddard; the president of the Royal College of Nursing, Anne Marie Rafferty; the Chairman of the Board of the British Medical Association, Chaand Nagpaul; Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet medical journal, Richard Horton; and Editor-in-Chief of The BMJ, Fiona Godlee.

The letter added: "We do not underestimate the complexities of establishing this within the required time frame. We are ready to help in any way we can."