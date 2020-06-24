Tuesday's Primary Results: CNN Taxpayer Comment (Opinion)

With victories in Mississippi, a state with a mostly black electorate and an average household income of about $ 43,000 a year, and Missouri, a mostly white electorate with an average annual income of about $ 53,000, former Vice President Joe Biden is proving to be the candidate who can assemble a multiracial and working-class coalition. This is what many Democrats have been for; It is what won the election for Obama, and much of that nostalgia has positively spread to Biden.

But a note of caution: Winning voters in the southern states did not take Hillary to the White House. The elusive Obama-Trump voter will come into play in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin for the general election. A victory at the electoral college in 2020 will also require bringing in new voters and independents, people who for the most part have yet to make their voices heard at the polls this primary season.

While the Biden vs. Bernie Sanders portion of the contest has shown that active Democrats want a return to normality and tradition that Biden offers, the big question is whether the broader constituency will be concerned and enthusiastic enough to redo make America normal again.

Nayyera Haq is the host of SiriusXM Progress and CEO of an international communications firm. She served in the Obama administration as senior adviser to the State Department and senior director at the White House. Follow her on Twitter @nayyeroar

Paul Begala: How Biden Really Won Mississippi

The myth of a Democratic "establishment" handing over the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden died in Mississippi on Tuesday.

In the 1960s, Mississippi actually had a Democratic establishment. Led by virulent racists such as Governor Ross Barnett, the Mississippi Democrats and their KKK allies practiced a kind of terrorism. Barnett sent the peaceful Freedom Riders, including John Lewis, to the famous Parchman State Prison, where they were harassed and humiliated.

But he and others continued the fight, and in 1964, when established Democrats brought an all-white delegation to the Democratic National Convention, the civil rights movement brought in an integrated list of "Mississippi Freedom Democrats."

Fannie Lou Hamer, leader of Freedom Democrats, told the Democrats Committee on Credentials: "Is this America: the land of the free and the home of the brave, where we have to sleep with our phones off the hook because our lives are threatened daily Why do we have to live as decent human beings in America?

The establishment prevailed in 1964. Liberty Democrats were excluded. John Lewis became a congressman. Fannie Lou Hamer ran for Congress and lost, but one of his young aides in that campaign, Bennie Thompson, is now a member of Congress and chair of the House Security Committee of the House of Representatives.

I review the bloody and shameful history of the old, racist Democratic establishment, and the heroism of African-Americans, to make a point: Today, people like Lewis and Thompson are powerful congressmen. And they support Joe Biden

Lewis or Thompson cannot be dismissed with the epithet "establishment." Nor can it rule out the tens of thousands of African American voters in places like Mississippi as a "settlement." The fact that they can vote at all is proof that they and their ancestors and forefathers destroyed the Democratic establishment once and for all.

Biden did not win the "settlement" in Mississippi. It won the heart and soul of the Democratic Party.

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and political commentator for CNN, was a political consultant to Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign and served as Clinton's adviser to the White House.

Frida Ghitis: After tonight, Bernie Sanders has virtually no hope of winning.

It is the end of the road for Bernie Sanders. Joe Biden's spectacular rise after his campaign's near-death experience was confirmed and reaffirmed with his overwhelming victories in Super Tuesday 2.0. Sanders, who chose not to make a speech since the results arrived Tuesday night, made his way home to Vermont. His campaign was officially silent.

Sanders' failure to win Michigan, in particular, the state where he unexpectedly hit Hillary Clinton in 2016, showed that Democratic voters have lined up behind Biden, a man who has shown his flaws in the campaign but radiates decency. Americans long for after Donald Trump's emetic trip to the presidency.

Sanders has virtually no hope of winning after his latest wave of losses. It is a bitter pill for his passionate followers. Some of them believe, as Trump has tortuously claimed as he sought to divide and win, that the Democratic "establishment" tricked Sanders into victory. But Sanders lost because Democratic voters preferred what Biden was offering, a less radical path forward, but a path of significant change.

Now it is time for Sanders and his band of believers to accept results. They won't get the nominee they want, but they can still beat Trump. That is not a small prize.

Sanders has kept his focus on that goal the entire time. You should join Biden and urge your sponsors to do the same. Many Sanders worshipers refused to support Hillary in 2016. That decision turned out to be very costly. Hopefully they won't do it again. Let's hope Sanders works hard to motivate Democrats to vote for Biden.

Biden will be the Democratic candidate. Think about it: in a year, we could call him "President Biden". He takes off his tongue.

Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a columnist for world affairs. She is a frequent contributor to CNN opinion, a contributing columnist for the Washington Post, and a columnist for the World Politics Review. Follow her on Twitter @fridaghitis

Errol Louis: In times of crisis, voters gravitate toward Biden

Bernie Sanders suffered what could be a fatal political coup by losing badly to Joe Biden in Missouri and Michigan, two states where Sanders performed much better against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Four years ago, Sanders defeated Clinton in Michigan with great discomfort, and lost to her in Missouri in less than half of one percent.

That was a long time ago.

On Tuesday night, Sanders lost a lot in Missouri: "It's not quite close," John King said when CNN called the race for Biden. And it was delayed long enough in Michigan that the race was called shortly after the polls closed.

The twin victories seal Biden's status as the Democratic favorite, leading to talk about ending the nomination process.

"This thing is decided. There is no reason for it to continue like this for another day," said political consultant James Carville, suggesting that Sanders abandon the presidential race. "It is the Democratic voters who made this decision."

That is a little premature. Sanders has every right to win as many delegates as possible and use them as leverage to compel the party to adopt its political positions. There are very good reasons for him to stay in the race.

But Sanders and his followers must face the harsh reality that the political revolution he called for is not happening. The voters who supported him four years ago have clearly decided to look elsewhere, and seem to be gravitating to Biden.

The most likely explanation for the change, according to exit polls, is that voters trust Biden over Sanders to handle a crisis. At a time when the nation, in a short time, was met with a presidential impeachment, the coronavirus outbreak, and turmoil in the stock markets, voters are looking for a steady and experienced hand, exactly what Biden is offering.

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political program on NY1, a New York news channel.

SE Cupp: Sanders' expanding base is elusive

Bernie Sanders has argued that only his campaign could generate new voters to confront Donald Trump. But those voters are once again proving elusive.

Joe Biden's first victories in Mississippi and Missouri, especially, revealed a stagnant and static Sanders, which in recent days limited the campaign in those states in an apparent recognition of what it was going to be. He canceled events in Kansas City to consolidate efforts in St. Louis, and left Mississippi entirely to head to Michigan.

That Biden was able to convert a state with a majority African American electorate (Mississippi, 64%) and one with a majority white electorate (Missouri, 78%) further disrupts Sanders' argument that he is expanding his base. As we learned after the first Super Tuesday, Sanders looks less and less like a national candidate, and more and more like one with a very localized appeal.

Final thought, and most importantly for a general election: Missouri exit polls will let us know more about who voted for Joe Biden there: he has an open primary, so Biden could possibly have benefited from moderates, independents, and even some Republicans who cast their vote. ballots for him.

SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator and host of "SE Cupp unfiltered"

Raúl Reyes: a clearer path for Joe Biden

A subservient Joe Biden took the stage at the end of the Super Tuesday 2.0 night with a short speech signaling unity and reconciliation. Biden sounded not only presidential but also an elegant winner. Instead of a celebratory tone, he was somber in mentioning the threat of the coronavirus and what he called "a return to the soul of this nation." He offered an olive branch to Sanders supporters, saying "Together, we will beat Donald Trump."

While Biden was subdued, Sanders was absent, choosing not to address his followers on what was undoubtedly a difficult night. Biden raised margins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, increasing his delegate leadership to what many commentators say will soon be second to none.

Biden must now demonstrate that he can connect with Latino youth and voters. And Sanders may need to rethink his viability as a candidate and discover his next moves. The mere fact that Biden was competitive in Washington state is an ominous sign for the Sanders movement.

Both Biden and Sanders have remained remarkably consistent in their messages and presentations throughout the campaign. However, what has changed are the circumstances surrounding the two men. Biden has benefited from his strong victories and endorsements, as well as current economic and health anxiety. For better or for worse, when people are afraid and uncertain, they turn to the familiar and "tried and true." In the race for the Democratic nomination, that person increasingly resembles the former vice president.

Raúl A. Reyes is a lawyer and a member of the USA Today taxpayers' board. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes

Jen Psaki: 2020 Primary is not sending the same message as 2016

Just four years ago, the people of Michigan, led by a strong sample of white working-class voters, sent a message to Hilary Clinton that they were not ready to crown her as a candidate. Instead, Bernie Sanders secured a much-needed victory and proceeded to remain in the primary competition for a few months.

On Tuesday night, white working class voters did not turn to Sanders. According to early exit polls, the same group of voters who made Sanders the boy back, this time leaned toward Biden.

At the same time, African-American voters, who strongly supported Clinton, continued with Biden after giving him a resounding victory in South Carolina and in several southern states on Super Tuesday last week.

And one group that Biden has struggled to win early in the primary contests, suburban voters, appear to be completing the base of support that appears to be propelling him to the nomination.

The primary is not over. And since Bernie Sanders takes the time in the next few days to assess where his campaign is at, no one should pressure him.

Biden also has a lot of work to do to reach young voters who have not shown enthusiasm for his candidacy, as well as Latinos who have shown a strong preference for Sanders. But on Tuesday night we saw a preview of the coalition base that Joe Biden will need to keep close if he faces President Trump in November.

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House director of communications and a State Department spokesperson during the Obama administration. She is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow her on @jrpsaki

Van Jones: this is a dangerous time for the Democratic Party

Joe Biden can celebrate tonight, and he should. But this is also a very dangerous time in the Democratic Party. Biden's great victory in Michigan puts him on the cusp of being the alleged nominee. That means the Bernie Sanders insurgency is about to be defeated.

Not only Sanders, but also all of his followers. Many young people, who graduated with a quarter of a million debts and face a climate crisis and a broken health system, had high hopes that they would eventually have a champion. They thought they were going to go around the divided establishment and move on. Instead, the establishment brought them together and detained them.

What are you doing now? The last time they hit Sanders, people were supposed to line up and vote against Donald Trump. There was not enough concern and care for former Sanders supporters. Today, there will be much relief from the establishment. But that same establishment must turn to those desperate and heartbroken young voters and say, "We want to be their future." If they don't, they won't win in November.

Van Jones is CEO of REFORM Alliance and co-founder of # cut50, a bipartisan criminal justice initiative by Dream Corps. He is also the author of "Beyond the disordered truth: how we separate, how we unite."In 2009, Jones worked as a Green Jobs Advisor at the Obama White House.

Ingrid Jacques: Biden's victory in Michigan is bad news for Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden clinched a victory in Michigan and awarded him the highest delegate award in Tuesday's primaries.

A win for Biden here continues his primary momentum and makes it harder for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who scored an annoying win against Hillary Clinton during the state Democratic primary last time, to claim he is eligible. The diversity of the Great Lakes state makes it a microcosm of what the rest of the country might be thinking. Democratic voters seem to rally around a candidate they believe can beat President Donald Trump.

The Michigan Republicans who told me last summer that the state was "ground zero" for Trump in 2020, no doubt hoped to have a showdown in the general election between Sanders and Trump. Sanders' democratic socialist policies are a detour for moderates, including some blue-collar Democrats.

Trump beat Clinton in Michigan in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, and was backed by Democrats in the Macomb County suburb who crossed to support him because of his pro-worker agenda.

Biden will likely attract many of those same voters, which could make Michigan a more difficult award for Trump this fall.

However, at an event in Detroit on Tuesday, Biden got into a fight with a construction worker at a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant. The man accused Biden of trying to remove the weapons from the Americans. To that, Biden replied, "You are full of shit." There have been similar outbursts in the past few weeks.

For Biden, who has made civility a key component of his campaign, moments like that could hurt him in the Midwest states and beyond.

Ingrid Jacques is an associate editor of the editorial page and columnist for The Detroit News, where she has been working since 2010. Follow her on Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques

Alice Stewart: Sanders can't stop the & # 39; Joementum & # 39;

Call it Joementum, or MoJo, or the Biden boom: Former Vice President Joe Biden is running smoothly after Super Tuesday II. Biden's sweep in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri is a clear indication that the Democratic Party is galvanizing behind the moderate candidate over the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist.

Despite all the hype and media attention paid to Bernie Sanders' replacements, such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Democratic voters are putting a huge hurdle between Sanders and the nomination.

Sanders' goal of building a broad, diverse, and multiracial coalition worked, but not for him. As exit polls show in the states from Mississippi to Missouri, Biden has created a coalition of white, black, college-educated, and working-class voters.

Exit polls also indicate that voters prefer a candidate who can beat Trump over someone who agrees with them on the issues. From day one, Biden has campaigned on eligibility, saying he is the candidate to beat Donald Trump. And, on Tuesday, voters indicated that they agree.

But although Biden will soon be the candidate, it remains to be seen if he can beat Trump in the general election.

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator, a resident member of Harvard University's Kennedy Institute of Politics, and former director of communications for Ted Cruz for president.

Nancy Kaffer: Detroit has the key to winning Michigan

Michigan is one of the decisive states Donald Trump turned to in 2016 on his way to his electoral victory, and it is the first significantly predictive state to hold its main contest for the White House race in 2020.

The state has 125 delegates, but it's also a testing ground for key groups that the eventual Democratic nominee must muster to win this fall: Oakland County, a mostly white suburban county; Macomb County, home of the Reagan Democrats; and 83% of Detroit's African Americans, the state's largest Democratic vote-getter.

Joe Biden beat them all on Tuesday, taking the state's Democratic primaries by a double-digit margin over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and arguing that the former vice president can score in the industrial Midwest, in a state that is truly on the move. game. fall – and build a coalition of suburban African American and white voters.

But it is Detroit, we must pay our strict attention. Black voters are the Democratic Party's most trusted electorate, and Sanders has struggled to win their support. Sanders narrowly won Michigan in 2016, but lost Detroit to Hillary Clinton by a wide margin. That didn't change Tuesday night: Biden won nearly double the votes cast for Sanders in Detroit, about 44,550 to Sanders' 23,159, with about 69% of city venues reporting.

In Detroit, at least, black voters still approve of Sanders, and that makes the senator's case for the nomination that much more challenging.

But there is a caveat to Biden's decisive victory: Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes. On Tuesday, Detroit's involvement was unclear. In the 2016 primaries, about 26% of the city's approximately 500,000 registered voters voted. To win Michigan, you must convert Detroit, and that must be part of the final candidate calculation.

Nancy Kaffer is a columnist and member of the Detroit Free Press editorial board. His work has been featured in Free Press, Politico and the Daily Beast.

Tara Setmayer: Sanders should step aside

After yet another round of radical primary victories for Joe Biden, it is becoming increasingly clear that Democratic voters are not "feeling Bern" in 2020. Primary voter turnout has increased in many of the districts that led to the Blue Wave in 2018, but it's Biden, who's been the overwhelming beneficiary, not Sanders.

Biden has so far shown that she can rally the necessary coalition of suburban women, African Americans, unions, disaffected Republicans, and white voters with no college education in large numbers. These are key groups that Democrats must mobilize for a chance to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Sanders' message of a democratic socialist revolution is clearly not what voters are looking for. They want a candidate who can defeat Trump, close divisions, and restore respectability to the presidency. That is Joe Biden.

During his victory speech, Biden's message was unifying, compassionate, and presidential. As the country faces a national crisis, Biden reminded voters why honest, stable and reliable leadership is desperately needed.

In 2015, before Biden decided against a presidential race, due to his son Beau's tragic death from cancer, I wrote "Biden is everything Hillary is not." Until now, where Hillary Clinton faltered in 2016, Biden has prevailed. Given the latest primary results, it's time for Sanders to step aside and let Biden focus on accomplishing what Clinton failed to do: defeat Trump in November.

Tara Setmayer is a former director of communications for the Republican Party, host of the "Honestly Talking to Tara" podcast, a resident member of the Harvard Policy Institute 2020 and a political contributor to CNN. Follow her on Twitter @tarasetmayer

Dave Jacobson: the & # 39; Bern & # 39; it has caught fire

Super Tuesday 2.0 was to die or die from the Bernie Sanders campaign. His failure to bounce back Tuesday night in a politically devastating way after a barrage of body shots in last week's Super Tuesday election serves as further evidence that Bern has caught fire.

In the 2016 Democratic primary, Sanders bested Hillary Clinton in four of the six contests they voted for today. Fast forward to Tuesday night, and we saw otherwise.

Joe Biden's winning domino effect has continued at a breakneck pace, with decisive wins for the former vice president in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri. More importantly, Biden's delegated leadership as of Tuesday night seems insurmountable.

The result? The Vermont senator's meager performance in the contests he once dominated not only reveals the loss of altitude in his campaign because of his favorite status two weeks ago, but presents a very real question for Sanders on whether or not he should continue to pursue the nomination.

It's about delegating math. Given that Sanders didn't make a big delegate return tonight, particularly in Michigan, the road ahead becomes even more puzzling for him. Next week's quartet of elections will be held in delegate-rich states where Clinton defeated Sanders: Florida, Arizona, Ohio and Illinois. Even with a debate scheduled for later this week, calls for democratic unity and consolidation behind Biden will intensify. Sanders will have to wonder what the end of the game is if the delegate numbers only get murkier.

Dave Jacobson is a Democratic publicist and former CNN political commentator. Based in California, he is the co-founder of J&Z Strategies, a Democratic political media and campaign consulting firm. Follow him on Twitter @daverjacobson

Aisha Moodie Mills: what Sanders lacks

On Tuesday, Bernie Sanders again failed to live up to expectations that the energy of the movement he has built on the protests and on social media would translate into the voting booth.

Polls and experts have long suggested that working-class youth and voters would be the blessing in propelling Sanders through the primary, but that was not born. In almost every contest, Joe Biden has easily won over working-class voters, and while Sanders overwhelmingly wins the youth vote, he simply hasn't generated the enthusiastic turnout that his campaign predicted to make up the difference. He's also struggling mightily to attract black voters, creating a gap he is unlikely to fill in the remaining contests, and he has been unable to duplicate the strong demonstration he achieved with Latino voters in Nevada two weeks ago.

So who is Sanders' voter base?

Sanders has built a powerful progressive movement fueled by small dollar donors and prolific Twitter voices, but his poor performance in polls suggests he has been more successful in fueling anti-establishment sentiment than in mobilizing support for Sanders. Like my colleague Bakari Sellers noted last week However, Sanders 'strong performance in the 2016 Democratic primaries may have been the result of deep opposition in some quarters to Hillary Clinton, rather than a general affirmation of Sanders' political viability.

The truth is, few of his opponents have "felt the Bern" since. Sanders' PAC, Our Revolution, has gone to great lengths to prioritize Democrats, but has had few real results: Only 32% of the candidates they endorsed in 2018 won their elections.

Sanders has created a bold movement around progressive ideas and has mastered digital fundraising, but has yet to demonstrate that he has a reliable voter base. Without one, you don't have a clear path to victory, and it's hard to see how you justify not retiring soon.

Aisha Moodie-Mills, a CNN political commentator and former president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, was previously a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and executive director of the Caucus Black Caucus Congress. Follow her on Twitter @AishaMoodMills

Laura Belin: 2020 primary campaign may have accelerated end of assemblies

The future of the caucuses may be evaporating along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential aspirations.

Most states that have held nomination contests this year have seen substantially higher Democratic turnout than in 2016. But the difference is more surprising for some states that went from holding assemblies in the past to primaries this year.

With only 69% of precincts reporting in Washington state, more than a million votes had been counted for Democratic presidential candidates in the March 10 primaries. The total turnout for the 2016 Democratic caucuses in Washington was approximately 230,000.

The Idaho primaries on the mini super Tuesday drew about 100,000 voters. Only about 24,000 people attended assemblies in that state during the last presidential cycle.

In North Dakota, where the Democratic Party was left with a caucus system, turnout more than tripled the 2016 level. In particular, this year's North Dakota assemblies functioned more like a primary, as the Party North Dakota Nonpartisan League Democrat allowed mail-in ballots and chaired a "fire committee" for an eight-hour period on March 10. A traditional assembly requires voters to appear at a specific time, depriving many shift workers, people with disabilities, caregivers, or those who lack transportation.

The three former caucus states, Colorado, Minnesota and Maine, which held the primaries on March 3, produced similar results with voter turnout far exceeding that of 2016. In contrast, the turnout for Iowa 2020 Democratic caucuses It was only 3% higher than the 2016 Level. Iowa caucus attendees still had to be at a specific time and place on February 3, without absentee ballots being allowed.

Regardless of whether presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins in November or not, this year's primary participation numbers will be a powerful argument for eliminating assemblies when the Democratic National Committee reviews the presidential calendar and process.