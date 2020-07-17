Tuk-tuk racing offers emotions and spills

The vehicle has also gained popularity worldwide, including in Africa and the Middle East.
But these three wheels can compete, as the Sri Lankan tuk-tuk drivers showed at the Red Bull Tuk It earlier this year.
The fourth edition of the Tuk It race covered more than 80 miles across Sri Lanka.
More than 200 teams drove their three-wheelers on the two-day quest, enduring bumpy roads, muddy jungles, deep puddles, and steep hills.
The riders traveled from Kaluaggala to Dundine Estate and We Oya on the first day, before traveling from Galaha to the finish line in Dambulla on the second day.
Blowouts, engine failures, and tuk-tuk rollovers were just a few of the challenges drivers faced.
When the dust settled, Team 93-4 was crowned 2020 champion.
