Tulsa Arena Asks Trump to Campaign for a COVID-19 Mitigation Plan Written Before the Demonstration

The arena where President Trump's re-election campaign will hold its first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began is to ask the campaign for a written plan outlining how it will incorporate social distancing and other "health and safety" steps.

The BOK Center, which can house up to 20,000 and had people lining up outside it more than two days before Saturday's rally, cited an increase in coronavirus cases in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the reason it requested the plan. The campaign would already provide masks and hand sanitizer to each attendee, and there would be temperature controls at the door. But Republican President Ronna McDaniel told Fox News that she believed the masks would be optional and that there has been no apparent social distancing plan or similar system for the indoor event.

"Given recent reports from the Tulsa Department of Health on increases in coronavirus cases and the encouragement by the State of Oklahoma for event organizers to follow CDC guidelines, we have requested that the Trump campaign, as the organizer of the event, provide the BOK Center with a written plan detailing the steps the event will institute for health and safety, including those related to social estrangement, "Arena said in a statement Thursday. "Once received, we will share the plan with local health officials."

The statement continued: "The BOK Center will encourage all attendees to remain masked throughout the event until they leave the building. Posters will be placed reminding attendees of precautions throughout the building. Among the many other safeguards, all staff in the building, temperature controlled and with personal protective equipment. The place will be cleaned and disinfected repeatedly throughout the event, with special emphasis on high contact areas. "

There has been another backlash against the Trump campaign's decision to hold a mass demonstration indoors just as coronavirus cases in Oklahoma are on the rise, including in an editorial in the Tulsa World newspaper that said it is the "wrong time" and the "Wrong place" for such The event and a lawsuit aimed at stopping the demonstration that the Oklahoma Supreme Court will rule on Friday are expected, according to The Oklahoman.

The Trump campaign responded with a statement Thursday saying it is considering the BOK Center's request but emphasizing that Saturday's event will be a Trump rally.

"We received a letter from the arena management and are reviewing it," said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. "We are serious about security, which is why we are doing temperature checks for all attendees and providing masks and hand sanitizer. This will be a Trump rally, which means a huge, boisterous and excited crowd. We don't remember the media embarrassing. protesters about social distancing – in fact, the media was cheering them on. "

Trump supporters lined up outside the arena seemed to take the same stance as the campaign. MSNBC asked Trump supporters in line for the rally if they were concerned about catching Covid-19 while attending the rally so close to each other.

"I think if the protesters are immune to the crown, maybe Trump supporters will be," said a Trump supporter.

According to the Trump campaign, more than 1,000,000 people have registered online for the first-come, first-served rally, which has a capacity of just under 20,000. Those supporters were required to sign an exemption that exempted the Trump campaign from responsibility for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

"Looking at a second event in the city to get more people to be with @ realDonaldTrump," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted when the number of registered people exceeded 200,000. "It's going to be GREAT in the most open state in the nation!"

Hillary Clinton tweeted last week: "If your protests come with a disclaimer, you shouldn't hold them back."

