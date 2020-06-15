Tulsa dad arrested after 2 children, ages 3 and 4, were found dead in a closed truck

A Tulsa, Oklahoma man was arrested Saturday after police said he left his two children inside a locked truck for five hours.

Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, faces two counts of second-degree murder after his children, both under the age of five, were pronounced dead at their home, according to an arrest report.

Dennis told police that he drove QuikTrip with his children around noon and then returned home to the 1700 block of East 61st Street South, according to an arrest report.

Dustin Dennis faced murder charges for the death of his two children.

(Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

The family identified the children Sunday as Teagan, 4, and Ryan, 3, Dennis.

The scene where Dennis' children were found dead in the truck.

(Fox 23)

Dennis fell asleep for four or five hours and when he woke up, he couldn't find his children, police said.

Dennis told police he found his children on the floor of the truck and then transferred them to the living room where paramedics declared them dead, according to an arrest report.

