Tulsa demonstration: Trump tempts fate during a pandemic while threatening protesters

Trump seeks to divert public attention from his especially difficult week, which included a series of unflattering bombs revealed in a new book by his former national security adviser John Bolton, who described Trump as unsuitable for the White House and two setbacks for his administration on LGBTQ rights and immigration in the Supreme Court. On Friday night, Trump's attorney general attempted to expel a powerful United States attorney who investigated several associates of the president, but the Manhattan prosecutor refused to resign.

The president hopes to demonstrate vigor and resolve as the United States faces a pandemic, economic collapse and passionate protests against racism, while presenting rival Joe Biden as an aging political relic whose supporters lack enthusiasm for his bid. The Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN this week that the rally will signal to the rest of the country "that it is time to get things going again."

But by gathering his supporters in the Tulsa Oklahoma Bank Center arena, a covered location that houses 19,000 people, the President is jealously ignoring almost all of the principles outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . USA For people meetings, as CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta pointed out on Friday.

Trump has long shown disdain for science, reason, and expert advice, especially if it conflicts with his political goals. Even while running the country's highest office, he has deftly honed his image as a stranger operating from the inside in the eyes of his loyal base.

Delighting his instinct to divide at a time when he is following the former vice president by double digits in national polls, Trump raised fears of clashes in the streets of Tulsa when he warned in a tweet on Friday that protesters would not be tolerated by the policeman.

"Any protester, anarchist, agitator, looter, or low-living who goes to Oklahoma, please understand that you will not be treated as you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!" he tweeted.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany later insisted Friday that the president was referring to "violent protesters, anarchists, looters," despite the fact that it was the administration that was under scrutiny for using force to roll back peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square.

Health concerns abound in Tulsa

Fervent supporters of the president have been queuing for days in Tulsa in hopes of being among the first participants in his rally, while public health officials fear the rally could lead to a rapid spread of Covid-19 in one state. you're already seeing an increase in cases. .

Trump, who has claimed that the virus is "fading," in direct contradiction to the facts, has acknowledged that he and his aides initially chose the Tulsa concentration site in part because Oklahoma, a dark red state that for a long time time voted for republicans. , appears to have a lower incidence of coronavirus cases.

But that has changed in the past few weeks. A CNN analysis of the John Hopkins University coronavirus data shows that the number of new Covid-19 cases is increasing every day, and Tulsa is an area of ​​particular concern.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the director of the Tulsa Health Department, Dr. Bruce Dart, said Tulsa set a new daily record for coronavirus cases this week.

"Let me be clear. Anyone planning to attend a large-scale meeting will face an increased risk of becoming infected with Covid-19," said Dart.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith expressed alarm at the scene on the streets of Tulsa during a Friday interview on CNN's "The Situation Room".

"No one is wearing masks, and you know people are coming in, Wolf, from all over the country, so they could be coming in from hot spots," Keith told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, noting that the city expects an additional 40,000 for 60,000 people. out of the sand. "We love welcoming people to our city, but now that we are at a peak … the time is very difficult."

The Trump campaign has said it plans to run temperature controls and provide hand and mask sanitizer to attendees, but no one will be required to wear one.

Upon registering for the event, rally attendees were asked to accept a disclaimer stating that there is an "inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 in any public place where people are present."

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, "said the disclaimer.

The political debate over the masks has made the risks of attending the demonstration even more dangerous. Trump has never worn a mask in public, and the people around him in the White House are frequently screened, giving him an added measure of safety.

But he acknowledged this week that wearing masks has become a politically polarized issue. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said that some people might wear masks to show their disapproval.

Still, when asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender if he was comfortable with his followers wearing masks at the Tulsa rally, Trump said, "Absolutely."

"They can use them or not. I want them to be happy," he said.

The irony of Trump's attention on June 19

The president decided to give up the opportunity to get into the nation's debate on systematic racism in the United States, instead of demanding "law and order" and issuing divisive tweets like his Friday letter, putting protesters on it. category than "anarchists, agitators, looters". or lowlifes. "He had created a separate controversy Thursday night by tweeting a manipulated viral video that was flagged by Twitter as" manipulated media "and then removed.

However, the fury over his initial decision to hold the Tulsa rally on June 19 ironically seems to have led to much greater national recognition of the day slavery is commemorated. Amid national protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Trump rescheduled the rally in what he described as a gesture of respect for Juneteenth.

Both white and black leaders pleaded with Trump to change the date.

This week, governors in more than half a dozen states, including Louisiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Nevada, and Vermont, are taking steps to commemorate Juneteenth.

In Kansas, for example, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday declaring June 19 as June 15 as National Freedom Day. "Juneteenth is not just a day to celebrate the end of slavery," Kelly said during a press conference on Friday. "It is an opportunity to recognize the troubled history of a nation, reflect on our fight to achieve true freedom for all Americans, and commit to continue fighting to end systemic racism."

Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Thursday that he will introduce legislation to make the day a federal holiday, as will several Democratic senators.

In this week's Wall Street Journal interview, Trump was quoted as saying he made "Juneteenth very famous."

"It is actually an important event, it is an important moment. But nobody had heard of it," he said in the interview. He added that a young African-American Secret Service agent knew what the day was commemorating, but Trump said he had political people "who had no idea."

During a press conference on Friday, McEnany said Trump "didn't just learn about Juneteenth this week. That just isn't true," he said.

McEnany did not say whether the president plans to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.