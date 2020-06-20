Tulsa demonstration: Trump tempts fate during a pandemic while threatening protesters

Delighting his instinct to divide at a time when he is following the former vice president by double digits in national polls, Trump raised fears of clashes in the streets of Tulsa when he warned in a tweet on Friday that protesters would not be tolerated by the policeman.
"Any protester, anarchist, agitator, looter, or low-living who goes to Oklahoma, please understand that you will not be treated as you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!" he tweeted.
Health concerns abound in Tulsa
Trump, who has claimed that the virus is "fading," in direct contradiction to the facts, has acknowledged that he and his aides initially chose the Tulsa concentration site in part because Oklahoma, a dark red state that for a long time time voted for republicans. , appears to have a lower incidence of coronavirus cases.
During a press conference on Wednesday, the director of the Tulsa Health Department, Dr. Bruce Dart, said Tulsa set a new daily record for coronavirus cases this week.
"Let me be clear. Anyone planning to attend a large-scale meeting will face an increased risk of becoming infected with Covid-19," said Dart.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith expressed alarm at the scene on the streets of Tulsa during a Friday interview on CNN's "The Situation Room".
"No one is wearing masks, and you know people are coming in, Wolf, from all over the country, so they could be coming in from hot spots," Keith told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, noting that the city expects an additional 40,000 for 60,000 people. out of the sand. "We love welcoming people to our city, but now that we are at a peak … the time is very difficult."
The Trump campaign has said it plans to run temperature controls and provide hand and mask sanitizer to attendees, but no one will be required to wear one.
"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, "said the disclaimer.
But he acknowledged this week that wearing masks has become a politically polarized issue. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said that some people might wear masks to show their disapproval.
Still, when asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender if he was comfortable with his followers wearing masks at the Tulsa rally, Trump said, "Absolutely."
"They can use them or not. I want them to be happy," he said.
The irony of Trump's attention on June 19
Both white and black leaders pleaded with Trump to change the date.
In Kansas, for example, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday declaring June 19 as June 15 as National Freedom Day. "Juneteenth is not just a day to celebrate the end of slavery," Kelly said during a press conference on Friday. "It is an opportunity to recognize the troubled history of a nation, reflect on our fight to achieve true freedom for all Americans, and commit to continue fighting to end systemic racism."
Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Thursday that he will introduce legislation to make the day a federal holiday, as will several Democratic senators.
In this week's Wall Street Journal interview, Trump was quoted as saying he made "Juneteenth very famous."
"It is actually an important event, it is an important moment. But nobody had heard of it," he said in the interview. He added that a young African-American Secret Service agent knew what the day was commemorating, but Trump said he had political people "who had no idea."
During a press conference on Friday, McEnany said Trump "didn't just learn about Juneteenth this week. That just isn't true," he said.
McEnany did not say whether the president plans to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Kay Jones and CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.