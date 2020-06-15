Tulsa health director wants Trump to reschedule a coronavirus rally

The Tulsa Health Department director said he "wants" President Trump to reschedule the campaign rally on Saturday as the city experiences a spike in coronavirus cases.

"I think it is an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president who wants to come visit our community, but not during a pandemic," director Bruce Dart said in an interview with Tulsa World on Saturday.

"I am concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large indoor event, and I am also concerned about our ability to ensure that the President also remains safe."

Dart said Tulsa is seeing a "significant increase in our case trends" that he believes could put attendees and the president at risk.

Oklahoma reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, when 223 positive tests were reported, only for that record to be broken the next day when another 224 new cases were reported Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"COVID is here in Tulsa, it is transmitting very efficiently," Dart told the store. "I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus is not as big a concern as it is today."

The increase in new patients with COVID-19 has increased and decreased day by day, it had not previously overcome 171 new cases in just 24 hours. Dart told the newspaper that the recent jump was not due to increased evidence, which has been constant for the past few weeks, but to "quarantine fatigue" and major private events.

"People don't stay home now, they are away from home," added Dart. "I fully understand that staying closed was not feasible financially and from an emotional and physical perspective."

Trump has come under fire from Democrats for hosting the event during the pandemic, and also for originally planning the rally for June 19, the June 15 holiday.

The president relented on the last point and tweeted on Friday night that the demonstration would be delayed one day, until Saturday, June 20. He said he rejected the rally out of respect for the date that marks the day that the news that President Lincoln had signed The Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, the last state where slaves learned of their freedom.

All attendees must sign a coronavirus legal notice stating that they have full responsibility for contracting the coronavirus.