Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum enforces curfew for parts of downtown ahead of Trump rally

Republican Mayor G. T. Bynum issued an executive order Thursday establishing a curfew in parts of downtown, saying more than 100,000 people were expected in the vicinity of the event.
The order also says that "individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states plan to travel to the city of Tulsa for the purpose of causing disturbances in the concentration."
The curfew began Thursday at 10 p.m. local time and will remain in effect until Saturday at 6 a.m. Then, after the concentration is over, a continuous curfew will remain until 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Earlier this week, rally attendees eagerly awaiting the president's arrival lined up and camped outside the rally site, the Bank of Oklahoma Center. The mayor's curfew appears to extend to the area around the BOK Center. CNN has contacted the office of the mayor and the Tulsa police.
The Tulsa rally is the first major Trump campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic closed parts of the country.
Oklahoma recently reported its largest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Trump campaign said it plans to provide hand sanitizer, temperature controls and masks to attendees, although a mask won't be necessary.