Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum enforces curfew for parts of downtown ahead of Trump rally

Republican Mayor G. T. Bynum issued an executive order Thursday establishing a curfew in parts of downtown, saying more than 100,000 people were expected in the vicinity of the event.

The order also says that "individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states plan to travel to the city of Tulsa for the purpose of causing disturbances in the concentration."

The curfew began Thursday at 10 p.m. local time and will remain in effect until Saturday at 6 a.m. Then, after the concentration is over, a continuous curfew will remain until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

"We understand that many people are unaware that there will be a curfew and that the barricades are still in the process of being installed," said the Tulsa Police Department. said Thursday . "If we find someone in violation of the Executive Order tonight, we will request that they leave the area on a curfew basis. If people refuse to leave the area, they can be summoned or arrested."