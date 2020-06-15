Tulsa, Oklahoma: Father Arrested After 2 Children Died in a Hot Truck

According to Tulsa police, Dennis said he took his two children, ages 3 and 4, to a convenience store around noon on Saturday. After returning home, Dennis slept for four to five hours. He said that after waking up he was unable to find his children at home. He discovered them after checking the floor of the truck.
Dennis told police he thought he had removed his children from his truck, Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
Police said surveillance video obtained from a neighbor shows Dennis getting out of the truck and entering the home without his children. Police determined that the children had not been screened for nearly five hours during the time they were locked in the vehicle.
Dennis' bail is set at $ 750,000, and is due in court on June 19, according to his arrest record.