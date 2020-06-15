Tulsa Police: New Witness Video Shows Teen Arrests for & # 39; jaywalking & # 39;





The video, which was shot remotely by neighborhood resident Donna Corbitt, begins with one of the 15-year-old boys, handcuffed outside the patrol. A second teenager, who is 13 years old, appears to be in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

One of the officers is seen leaning against the car. After a few seconds, the officer can be seen kicking the car. It is unclear what is happening inside the car. Moments later, that officer throws the teenager, handcuffed, out of the car and onto the sidewalk. The officer leans over the teenager and points his finger to his face as he lies on the ground. At that point, the video ends.

CNN spoke to Corbitt and Tawanna Adkins, who is the mother of the 13-year-old boy and the aunt of the 15-year-old boy, Sunday at the arrest site. Corbett said he saw the arrest unfold in his neighborhood and was surprised by the force used on the teenager.

"I have a 13-year-old grandson who walks to the store. If he had left the house and seen that, it would have been too much for me," Corbitt said. "I saw the police hit him. He had him in the car with his handcuffs on, hitting him in the car. I don't know if you heard me in the background, I said, 'Ahh!' # You've gone too far ".