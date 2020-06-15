Tulsa Police: New Witness Video Shows Teen Arrests for & # 39; jaywalking & # 39;

The video, which was shot remotely by neighborhood resident Donna Corbitt, begins with one of the 15-year-old boys, handcuffed outside the patrol. A second teenager, who is 13 years old, appears to be in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
One of the officers is seen leaning against the car. After a few seconds, the officer can be seen kicking the car. It is unclear what is happening inside the car. Moments later, that officer throws the teenager, handcuffed, out of the car and onto the sidewalk. The officer leans over the teenager and points his finger to his face as he lies on the ground. At that point, the video ends.
CNN spoke to Corbitt and Tawanna Adkins, who is the mother of the 13-year-old boy and the aunt of the 15-year-old boy, Sunday at the arrest site. Corbett said he saw the arrest unfold in his neighborhood and was surprised by the force used on the teenager.
"I have a 13-year-old grandson who walks to the store. If he had left the house and seen that, it would have been too much for me," Corbitt said. "I saw the police hit him. He had him in the car with his handcuffs on, hitting him in the car. I don't know if you heard me in the background, I said, 'Ahh!' # You've gone too far ".
Rarely mows the lawn and there is no sidewalk
Adkins said the boys were visiting a relative who lived in the neighborhood, and that they were walking down a side street in a residential neighborhood with no sidewalk.
"It doesn't make sense," said Adkins. "Jaywalking, they weren't jaywalking."
Corbitt also confirmed to CNN that she and other neighborhood residents regularly walk on the paved road rather than on the grass because there is no sidewalk and the grass is rarely cut.
"This is the place where young people come all the time. I walk all the time, and most of the time I come to the street and walk," said Corbitt. "Because you see those bushes and weeds over there, I'm not going to walk through all of that. There are no real sidewalks here until you get to the parking lot, what is Jayayking really?"
In the video from the police dashboard camera that was released by the Tulsa Police Department, an officer can be seen searching the pocket of the teenager who had been placed in the front seat of the police car. A few minutes later, the officer can be seen kicking his legs as the teenager fights.
Damario Solomon-Simmons, an attorney for the two boys, said officers began following them in their patrol vehicle as they walked down a main street from the bus stop and into the neighborhood. The teens can be heard on the video telling officers they believed they were detained for no reason while walking to a relative's home.
In a statement released Friday, the Tulsa Police Department said the two minors were detained for "improper walking on the road" and are still investigating the incident.
The department said the officers were members of the Organized Gang Unit of the Tulsa Police Department.
"These units use both consensual encounters and possible stops to contact citizens in the residential neighborhoods," the department said in a statement. "Most of the time these contacts are very brief, but they do give officers a chance to build rapport and discuss the reason for the stoppage and why they are in the area."
The department has not charged or charged the two teens related to any criminal activity in the area.