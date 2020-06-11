Tulsa police post camera video of officers' body handcuffing black teens for jaywalking

The videos were posted in response to community messages on social media about the arrest, police said. The videos appear to have been blurred and redacted by the police to hide the identities of the teens.
In the videos of the June 4 incident, the two teens can be seen walking together in the middle of a highway before an officer boards them on foot and a second on a patrol car.
Once officers catch up with the teens, an officer can be seen forcing a teen to turn onto his stomach to handcuff him, while holding him with his arms and knees. The second teenager is also handcuffed, but does not fight and remains standing.
Teenagers can be repeatedly heard asking officers why they are detained and handcuffed, and the detained teen accuses officers of attacking him because he is black, saying "you want to see me in jail or dead."
One of the officers who arrested him responds by telling the teens that they were breaking the law by crossing the street.
As officers unsuccessfully try to put the teen in distress in the front seat of his patrol, the teen yells, "Call my mom!", Threatening to hit the officer holding him if he takes off his handcuffs.
The second teenager can be heard repeatedly saying to his partner, "Relax, brother. It's not worth it."
A caged patrol car arrives and an officer pushes the teenager who continues fighting, inside the vehicle.
In the course of the arrest, a black man across the street begins to question the treatment officers give teenagers when an officer is heard telling him to get off the street or to be arrested as well.
While the first teens remain inside the caged squad, the second teen is finally released from his handcuffs and instructed on how to avoid jaywalking in the future.
Tulsa police say the department's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the arrest of the first teenager and said they cannot comment on the arrest while that investigation is ongoing.