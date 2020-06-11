Tulsa police post camera video of officers' body handcuffing black teens for jaywalking





The videos were posted in response to community messages on social media about the arrest, police said. The videos appear to have been blurred and redacted by the police to hide the identities of the teens.

In the videos of the June 4 incident, the two teens can be seen walking together in the middle of a highway before an officer boards them on foot and a second on a patrol car.

Once officers catch up with the teens, an officer can be seen forcing a teen to turn onto his stomach to handcuff him, while holding him with his arms and knees. The second teenager is also handcuffed, but does not fight and remains standing.