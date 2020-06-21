Tulsa Rally: Trump campaign rejects open-air speech after smaller-than-expected crowd

But those crowds did not seem as large as expected on Saturday afternoon, leading to an abrupt change in plans by the campaign. A campaign source told CNN that the team was abandoning plans for the president to speak in an "overflow" area outside the arena in Tulsa, where only a couple of dozen people were standing near the air stage. free less than two hours before the demonstration.

The campaign had leaned toward canceling Trump's comments to the overflowing crowd for fear of angering the president if there weren't as many people there as he expected when he lands.

Shortly before the rally began, a CNN producer who signed up to receive tickets received a text message from the Trump campaign telling people to enter: "The Great Celebration of the American Return is almost here! The doors They are OPEN at the BOK Center. Pres. Trump can't wait. There is still room! "

The president hoped that the Tulsa rally would mark a triumphant return to the campaign more than 100 days after the coronavirus closed the country and halted all campaigns in person. Recent national polls have shown Trump lags far behind his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in head-to-head confrontations. By trying to resume the mass rallies that fueled his 2016 candidacy, Trump hopes to revitalize his reelection candidacy amid a pandemic, recession, and national debate on racism.

Still, for Trump, the quick trip to Tulsa is a welcome respite from the controversy over another shooting that appears to be meant to protect him, this time from a powerful prosecutor investigating his associates.

A rally in the midst of controversy

Although many medical experts, including top health officials within his administration, have warned against large meetings at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise in Oklahoma, Trump is holding tonight's event at the Bank of Oklahoma indoor stadium. Center, creating the potential of professionals refer to as a "super spreader" event.

Few rally attendees were wearing masks when they entered the venue to take seats next to each other. The crowd standing near the stage was already crowded as people without facial covers were face to face talking to each other while listening to music in the background.

Trump was originally scheduled to hold the rally on Friday, which would have fallen on June 19, the day that slavery in the United States is commemorated. That decision angered many progressive leaders and protesters who have been on the streets protesting racism in the weeks since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. The decision was particularly difficult due to Tulsa's history as the site of one of the worst racially motivated massacres in the history of the United States in 1921 when a white mafia attacked residents and black business owners in the Tulsa neighborhood. known as Greenwood.

The president changed the date of the meeting to Saturday in what he described as a gesture of respect for the observance of June 15, but has continued to antagonize protesters. On Friday, he warned in a tweet that protesters could be roughly handled.

"Any protester, anarchist, agitator, looter, or low-living who goes to Oklahoma, please understand that you will not be treated as you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!" he tweeted.

This weekend, the Trump administration was embroiled in a new controversy after Attorney General William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was resigning. Berman said in a statement Friday night that he had no intention of leaving his office. That prompted Barr to write a letter to Berman stating that he had asked the president to remove him, "and now he has," Barr wrote.

When he left Oklahoma for the White House on Saturday, Trump said he was "not involved" in the attempt to fire Berman, and that the decision was up to Barr.

Earlier in the day, a federal judge denied the administration's attempts to block the upcoming publication of a book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump spent much of Saturday upset because he believes Berman's coverage and campaign employees who have run coronavirus screenings are dwarfing what he hoped would be his triumphant return to the campaign, a person familiar with the CNN told CNN. affair. He was frustrated by coverage of Berman and the six employees' dismissal because he hoped to see cable news covering the crowd outside the rally arena, the person said.

Trump was also irritated at having to hold the rally on Saturday night instead of Friday because he believes fewer people will tune in, another family person said. The New York Times first reported Trump's frustration.

A public health bet

The Trump campaign's bid to hold a large rally at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise in nearly half of states across the country was already evident on Saturday when CNN confirmed that six members of the advanced team The campaign tested positive (out of hundreds of tests that were conducted, the campaign said).

Tulsa County reported a new record of daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, the fifth record day this week. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was in the arena before the rally wearing a mask, but Trump's son Eric Trump was not wearing a mask.

The president, who has never worn a mask in front of the media, told The Wall Street Journal earlier this week that he was comfortable with his followers wearing masks.

"They can use them or not," he told the newspaper. "I want them to be happy."

Campaign assistants are tested before the events, according to Trump campaign security protocols. The campaign says it is taking additional steps to keep rally attendees. safe.

"As previously announced, all those attending the demonstration undergo temperature checks before going through security, at which time they are given wristbands, masks and hand sanitizer," said campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, to CNN in a statement on Saturday.

But no face masks are required, which Trump's own public health experts recommend to curb the spread of the virus, inside the rally.

While the Trump campaign created an overflow area for the outdoor Tulsa rally, an environment that epidemiologists say is safer than indoors, most of the crowd seemed focused on the arena.

"Preparing for the rally is currently a confluence of conditions leading to the proliferation of the virus," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, told Ana Cabrera of CNN in the "Room release "from CNN on Saturday. late. "People are inside; they are close to each other; they (don't) wear masks; they are screaming. This is exactly the condition in which the virus can actually spread rapidly from one to the other, leading to a super- spreader events ".

A man standing near the front of the rally stage as crowds entered the arena on Saturday afternoon wore a white diaper over his shorts with a sign on the back that said, "I stole my butt to stop the spread." .

This story has been updated with additional developments.