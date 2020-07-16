Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh abruptly resigns

Fakhfakh was named prime minister by President Kais Saied in January after last year's general election, which ended without a clear winner and a fractured parliament.
The prime minister's office said Fakhfakh's resignation was aimed at preventing further political conflict.
"The decision was made in the national interest and to avoid further conflicts between state institutions in the country and uphold the principle of moralizing political life," the office said in a statement.
State media reports quoted Fakhfakh as saying he hoped his resignation would open "a new path for the president out of the crisis."
Several governments have failed to revitalize the economy and address unemployment, while the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation, leaving the country dependent on a loan from the International Monetary Fund.