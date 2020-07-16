Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh abruptly resigns

Fakhfakh was named prime minister by President Kais Saied in January after last year's general election, which ended without a clear winner and a fractured parliament.

Fakhfakh's resignation came as a campaign to expel him in a vote of no confidence. The moderate Islamist opposition party, Ennahda, said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday that it had submitted the mistrust motion to parliament.

The prime minister's office said Fakhfakh's resignation was aimed at preventing further political conflict.

"The decision was made in the national interest and to avoid further conflicts between state institutions in the country and uphold the principle of moralizing political life," the office said in a statement.

Fakhfakh was charged with a conflict of interest by owning shares in companies that had received state contracts, according to Reuters. He denies the allegations of wrongdoing.

State media reports quoted Fakhfakh as saying he hoped his resignation would open "a new path for the president out of the crisis."

The Tunisian protests that started in December 2010 gave way to the overall Arab Spring the following year. The country is often celebrated as the only success story to emerge from the regional movement, although its transition to democracy has been shaky.

Several governments have failed to revitalize the economy and address unemployment, while the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation, leaving the country dependent on a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

