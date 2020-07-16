Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh abruptly resigns

Fakhfakh was named prime minister by President Kais Saied in January after last year's general election, which ended without a clear winner and a fractured parliament.

Fakhfakh's resignation came as a campaign to expel him in a vote of no confidence. The moderate Islamist opposition party, Ennahda, said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday that it had submitted the mistrust motion to parliament.

The prime minister's office said Fakhfakh's resignation was aimed at preventing further political conflict.

"The decision was made in the national interest and to avoid further conflicts between state institutions in the country and uphold the principle of moralizing political life," the office said in a statement.