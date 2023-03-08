Tuppence Middleton is a British actress known for her film, television, and theater roles. Born on February 21, 1987, in Bristol, England, Middleton grew up in a family of actors and artists. She attended the Bristol Grammar School and later studied acting at the Arts Educational School in London.

Life

Middleton made her acting debut in 2008 with a small role in the British drama film “Unrelated.” However, her performance as the lead character in the 2010 independent film “Skeletons” garnered critical acclaim and put her on the map. In the film, Middleton plays a young woman who hires two men to help her investigate her family’s dark past.

Since then, Middleton has appeared in several films and television shows. Some of her most notable film roles include “The Imitation Game” (2014), in which she played a codebreaker at Bletchley Park during World War II, and “Jupiter Ascending” (2015), in which she played the villainous Kalique Abrasax. She also played the lead role of Helen in the 2018 horror film “The Lodgers.”

Television

On television, Middleton has had recurring roles in several popular series. She played the character of Riley Blue in the science fiction series “Sense8” (2015-2018), which the Wachowski siblings created. She also played the character of Lucy Smith in the period drama series “Dickensian” (2015-2016), which was set in the world of Charles Dickens’s novels.

In addition to her work in film and television, Middleton has also acted in theater productions. In 2011, she played the lead role of Isabella in the show “Measure for Measure” at the Almeida Theatre in London.

Middleton’s talent and versatility as an actress have earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. She has been praised for her ability to play various characters, from complex and nuanced roles to more straightforward ones. Her dedication to her craft and her willingness to take on challenging projects have made her one of the most exciting young actresses working today.