Turkey condemns human rights activists on terrorism charges

Amnesty International Turkey's Honorary President Taner Kilic was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for being a member of a terrorist organization, while the group's former director, İdil Eser, was sentenced to two years and one month for helping to a terrorist organization.

Amnesty members Günal Kursun and Özlem Dalgiran were also sentenced to two years and one month for helping a terrorist group.

The human rights group denies all the charges, saying that each accusation against its members has been "widely exposed as a baseless insult."

Seven other defendants were acquitted. All 11 human rights activists were arrested and charged in the summer of 2017 on terrorism charges.

Defendants have the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal, which Amnesty Turkey tweeted that they will use. "As we said before the trial, we will not accept the sentencing of any of our friends. We will continue to pursue the case through the higher courts," he said.

The four activists will not be jailed pending their appeals. The appeal process can take months or years.

Amnesty International's Andrew Gardner said in a statement: "Today we have witnessed a parody of justice of spectacular proportions. This verdict is a crushing blow not only for Taner, Özlem, Idil and Günal and their families, but for all those who believe in justice and human rights activism in Turkey and beyond. "

"The court's decision is staggering. During 12 court hearings, each and every allegation has been exhaustively exposed as a baseless insult. The court's verdict defies logic and exposes this three-year trial as the politically motivated attempt to silence independent voices from day one, "added Gardner.

The group's most prominent member, Kilic, was accused by the prosecutor of being a member of the Fethullah Gulen network of clerics, which the Turkish government considers a terrorist organization.

Kilic denies being a member of the organization, led by the American preacher Gulen, whom Turkey blames for planning the 2016 coup d'état during which around 250 people died.

Kilic was also accused of downloading a messaging application called ByLock used by the organization, which he denies.

The other 10 defendants, including former Amnesty International Turkey director Eser, were separately arrested at a hotel on the island of Büyükada, off the coast of Istanbul, where they were attending a digital security workshop.

According to Amnesty International, they were accused of participating in a secret meeting, led by Kilic, in a case locally called the "Büyükada trial".

According to Human Rights Watch, "terrorism charges continued to be widely used" since the failed coup attempt and many terrorism trials in Turkey "lack convincing evidence of criminal activity."

The practice of keeping people accused of terrorist offenses in prolonged preventive detention "expressed concern that their use has become a form of summary punishment," he said.

It is Turkey's second recent court case involving prominent human rights activists, highlighting the country's continued detention of activists more than three years after the 2016 coup attempt.

The verdict comes only months after prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala was given a brief test of freedom when he was acquitted during the 2013 protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park, and then hours later arrested again for alleged links to the knock.

Kavala was one of several activists acquitted of their involvement in the Gezi Park protests seven years ago, which started with a plan to turn a small park in central Istanbul into a shopping mall. The protests quickly transformed into major anti-government demonstrations across Turkey.

But the celebrations by the acquitted activists were short-lived, after prosecutors announced that Kavala would remain in detention.

Milena Buyum, an Amnesty International activist in Turkey, said in a statement that the decision smelled of "deliberate and calculated cruelty".