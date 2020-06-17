Turkey Moves Troops Against Kurdish Rebels In Northern Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey said on Wednesday it transported troops by air for a cross-border ground operation against Turkey's Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the first known air and ground offensive by Ankara within Iraqi territory.

The airborne offensive towards the Haftanin border region in Iraq, about 14 kilometers from the Turkey-Iraq border, was launched after intense artillery fire in the area, the Defense Ministry said in Ankara.

The command forces operation is being supported by armed and unarmed combat aircraft, attack helicopters, artillery, and drones, according to the ministry statement posted on Twitter. He did not say how many troops are involved.

The ministry said the operation follows "increasing harassment and attempts to attack" military outposts or bases within Turkey, near the border area. He said Turkish forces would attack other "terror" groups in the region, but did not name them.

"Operation Claw-Tiger continues successfully as planned," the ministry said. He shared videos of Defense Minister Hulusi Akar overseeing the mission at a command center in Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air and ground attacks against the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which it says maintains bases in northern Iraq. Wednesday was the first known air and ground offensive.

It came days after Turkey launched an air operation in the region, which the Defense Ministry said attacked suspicious PKK targets in various locations in northern Iraq, including Sinjar, and attacked 81 rebel hideouts.

"Turkey continues its fight against terrorists using rights based on international law," said Omer Celik, vice president of the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "It is our most natural right and duty to fight terrorists who attack our borders, citizens and security forces."

There was no immediate reaction from the PKK or Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

However, the Iraqi government summoned the Turkish ambassador on Tuesday to protest against the air offensive.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in the mainly Kurdish southeast region of Turkey. It is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands of lives since it began in 1984.