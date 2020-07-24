Turkey's Hagia Sophia church celebrates first Friday prayers since conversion to mosque

Images on Turkish state television showed a crowd of Muslims praying in and around the mosque on Friday morning.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in the prayers on Friday, where he recited verses from the Koran.

Some people came from outside of Istanbul and spent the night around Hagia Sophia waiting for the prayer, according to CNN Turk.

Only 500 people were invited inside the building due to coronavirus restrictions, according to Turkey's director of religious affairs Ali Erbas. Thousands more prayed in the garden and on Sultanahmet Square in the old city of Istanbul.

Later, Erdogan visited the Fatih Mosque, where he visited the tomb of Fatih Sultan Mehmet, or Mehmed the Conqueror, who conquered what was then Constantinople in 1453. The city was renamed Istanbul.

The Church of Saint Sophia was the first Christian cathedral of the Roman Empire and is among the best known Byzantine structures in the world. It went from a Greek Orthodox cathedral to a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in 1453.

The historic site was turned into a museum in 1935 as part of a decree by Turkey's modern secularist founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Speaking at the Fatih Mosque, Erdogan said that Hagia Sophia had returned to its "original" use. "Hopefully it will serve as a mosque for eternity. It is the cultural heritage of all humanity that everyone can visit," he said.

Erdogan ordered the conversion of the historic monument on July 10 after a court struck down a 1934 presidential decree that made it a museum.

The decision, which involves one of the city's most important landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been criticized by international religious and political leaders, with the UN cultural agency UNESCO among those who expressed concern.

However, the move has not sparked widespread opposition within Turkey.

The Turkish government has tried to reassure skeptics that the building's Christian artwork and frescoes will not be touched, but that technology will be used to hide them during Friday prayers.

Erdogan has positioned himself as a friend of conservative Islamists in Turkey, distancing the country from its secularist roots.

UNESCO said earlier this month that it deeply regretted Turkey's decision and that the election had been made without the organization receiving prior notification.

Pope Francis said he was "very sad" about the conversion of the building. Meanwhile, Greece's culture minister denounced the measure as "an open provocation for the entire civilized world."

Turkish authorities have emphasized that when it is not used as a mosque, the Hagia Sophia church, which is popular with tourists visiting Istanbul, will be open to everyone to visit for free, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Erdogan used a televised speech on July 10 to urge people to respect the decision to convert the building back to a mosque.

"Like all our mosques, its doors will be open to everyone, Muslim or non-Muslim. As the world's common heritage, Hagia Sophia with her new status will continue to embrace everyone in a more sincere way," he said.

"We will treat all opinions expressed on the international stage with respect. But the way in which Hagia Sophia will be used lies with the sovereign rights of Turkey. We consider that every movement that goes beyond expressing an opinion is a violation of our sovereignty."