Turkish President Erdogan formally turns Hagia Sophia into a mosque

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey's president formally converted Istanbul's 6th-century Hagia Sophia into a mosque on Friday and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a higher court overturned a 1934 decision that had converted the religious monument in a museum.

The decision sparked deep consternation among Orthodox Christians. Originally a cathedral, Hagia Sophia became a mosque after the conquest of Istanbul by the Ottoman Empire, but it had been a museum for the past 86 years, attracting millions of tourists annually.

There was glee outside the terracotta-colored structure with its cascading domes and four minarets. Dozens of people waiting for the court ruling chanted "Allah is great!" when the news broke. A large crowd later prayed outside.

In the capital of Ankara, lawmakers stood up and applauded as the decision was read in Parliament.

Turkey's high administrative court upheld a petition filed by a religious group and overturned the 1934 cabinet decision that turned the site into a museum. Within hours, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree handing Hagia Sophia over to the Turkish Presidency for Religious Affairs.

In a televised address to the nation, Erdogan said that the first prayers within Hagia Sofia would take place on July 24, and urged respect for the decision.

"I underline that we will open Hagia Sophia to worship as a mosque while preserving its character of humanity's common cultural heritage," he said, adding: "It is the sovereign right of Turkey to decide for what purpose Hagia Sofia will be used."

He rejected the idea that the decision would end the state of Hagia Sophia as a structure that unites religions.

"Like all our other mosques, the doors of Hagia Sophia will be open to everyone, local or foreign, Muslim and non-Muslim," said Erdogan.

Erdogan had spoken in favor of turning the hugely symbolic UNESCO World Heritage site into a mosque despite widespread international criticism, including American and Orthodox Christian leaders, who had urged Turkey to maintain its status as a museum symbolizing the solidarity between religions and cultures.

The move threatens to deepen tensions with neighboring Greece, whose Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis condemned the decision as an affront to the ecumenical character of Hagia Sophia.

"It is a decision that offends all those who recognize Hagia Sophia as an indispensable part of the world cultural heritage," said Mitsotakis. "This decision clearly affects not only Turkey's relations with Greece, but also its relations with the European Union, UNESCO and the world community in general."

In the second largest city in Greece, Thessaloniki, protesters gathered in front of a church that follows the model of Hagia Sophia and bears the same name. They chanted: "We will light candles in Hagia Sophia!" and held Greek flags and Byzantine banners.

Cyprus "strongly condemns Turkey's actions on Hagia Sophia in its effort to distract internal opinion and calls on Turkey to respect its international obligations," Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides tweeted.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, called the action "a mistake."

"Turning it into a mosque will do nothing for the Muslim world. It does not unite nations, but, on the contrary, collides them, "he said.

The debate goes to the heart of Turkey's religious-secular divide. Nationalist and conservative groups in Turkey have yearned to hold prayers at Hagia Sophia, which they consider part of the Ottoman Muslim legacy. Others believe that it should remain a museum, as a symbol of Christian and Muslim solidarity.

"It was a structure that brought together Byzantine and Ottoman stories," said Zeynep Kizildag, a 27-year-old social worker, who did not support the conversion. "The decision to turn it into a mosque is like erasing 1,000 years of history, in my opinion."

Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament, tweeted that it was "a sad day for Christians (and) for all who believe in a pluralistic Turkey."

"The decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque will make life more difficult for Christians here and for Muslims in Europe," he wrote. “Hagia Sophia was a symbol of our rich history. Its dome was big enough for everyone.

The group that brought the case to court had challenged the legality of the 1934 decision by secular ministers of the modern government of the Turkish republic, arguing that the building was the personal property of the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, who conquered Istanbul in 1453.

"I was not at all surprised that the court weighed in to sanction Erdogan's movements because these days Erdogan gets what Erdogan wants from the Turkish courts," said Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute.

"Erdogan wants to use Hagia Sophia's conversion into a mosque to rally his right-wing base," said Cagaptay, the author of "Erdogan's Empire." "But I don't think this strategy will work. I think that except for economic growth, nothing will restore Erdogan's popularity."

In Paris, the United Nations cultural body, UNESCO, said that Hagia Sophia is part of the Historic Areas of Istanbul, a property inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a museum.

"States have an obligation to ensure that modifications do not affect the" exceptional universal value "of sites inscribed on their territories," said Director General Audrey Azoulay.

Istanbul-based ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew I, considered the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, warned last month that the conversion of the building into a mosque "will convert millions of Christians worldwide against Islam."

On Friday, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said the decision runs counter to the vision of Turkey's secular founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, "who understood that Hagia Sophia should serve all the people of Turkey and the entire world."

"The days of the conquest should remain a closed chapter of our collective stories," he told The Associated Press, adding that the Turkish government "can still choose wisely," but leaving Hagia Sophia to remain a "monument to all. civilizations and universal values. "

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, called for "prudence" and the preservation of the "current neutral state" for Hagia Sophia, which he said was one of the "devoutly revered symbols" of Christianity.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that the landmark should remain a museum to serve as a bridge between religions and cultures. His comments sparked a reprimand from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, which said Hagia Sophia was an internal problem of Turkish national sovereignty.

A devout Muslim Erdogan has frequently used the theme of Hagia Sophia to garner support for his party with Islamic roots.

Some Islamic prayers have been celebrated in the museum in recent years. In a major symbolic move, Erdogan recited the opening verse of the Koran there in 2018.

Built under the Byzantine emperor Justinian, Hagia Sophia was the main seat of the Eastern Orthodox Church for centuries, where emperors were crowned amid marble ornaments and ornate mosaics.

The minarets were added later, and the building became an imperial mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453, the city now called Istanbul.

The building opened as a museum in 1935, a year after the decision of the Council of Ministers.

The mosaics depicting Jesus, Mary, and Christian saints that were plastered according to Islamic rules were discovered through painstaking restoration work for the museum. Hagia Sophia was the most popular museum in Turkey last year, attracting more than 3.7 million visitors.