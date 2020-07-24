Turn off the country and start over to contain Covid-19





"The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it is to save as many lives as possible," they wrote in the document, which was sent Thursday to the Trump administration, key members of Congress and state governors.

"Right now, we are on the path to losing more than 200,000 American lives by November 1. However, in many states people can drink in bars, cut their hair, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get massage and do a myriad of other normal, enjoyable but not essential activities. "

His recommendations came when the United States crossed the 4 million mark on Thursday, with at least 4,028,741 coronavirus cases and 144,072 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Covid-19 "will end up as one of the Top 10 Causes of Death" this year, statisticians from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted in an email Thursday to CNN.