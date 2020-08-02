Turning around New York's crime spike requires action from more than NYPD

With five months remaining in 2020, New York City has already surpassed last year's shooting total, and could well end up doubling it. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea warns that it will take time to reverse the increase in crime, but that does not guarantee that the New York police will do so.

The current mess was building for years, and simply reassigning officers can't fix it. Above all, Shea will have to catch up with politicians on what they must do to make change possible.

The commissioner can point out special circumstances: with the large juries that did not meet in the running of the bulls, for example, 3,500 cases of serious crimes are stagnant. That translates directly to more bad guys walking the streets.

The department is also losing approximately 1,000 police officers a day from its regular duties because they are needed to handle the various protests against the police. Appreciate Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to tolerate protests that violate the closing rules (even when he banned other activities protected by the First Amendment).

For that matter, by agreeing to limit New York police overtime along with his other efforts to appease the crowd of "evicting the police," the mayor can cut it by another 1,000 police officers per day.

De Blasio's leadership has also left New York police poorly or poorly trained in key aspects: Its first commissioner completed general training in handling riots and rebel protests, for example, making younger police officers and New commanders were unprepared for the chaos that followed the chaos. George Floyd murder.

For years, almost all training has emphasized "progressive reduction," when sometimes what is needed is a firm response. That's why officers last summer didn't respond even when they were drenched in water or ice.

That shift, coupled with the national surge in anti-police sentiment cultivated by progressives like de Blasio, has made many streets actively hostile to police. The oldest and wisest members of each community support the police in their neighborhood, but any officer who makes an arrest or simply, for example, ordering an illegal meeting to stop, may find himself confronting a screaming crowd and dozens of cell phones. filming everything.

In that environment, which police officer would not hesitate?

"Reformers" have complained about proactive vigilance for decades. Now the city is seeing how things work without it: The police are not doing their job, at least not as they used to. Detectives continue to make arrests while solving crimes, but defeated cops are falling behind, avoiding potential problems rather than leaving to avoid it.

In city squad rooms, the talk is about "being arrested for making an arrest": Thanks to the new "diaphragm law," police officers on the street must worry about every physical encounter with any civilian, including ( or maybe especially) Hardened perp who resists arrest. When you fear that you may lose your job, your career, and your pension for doing nothing wrong, of course you're going to be left behind.

Therefore, an indispensable step in a change in crime is to amend the law to, at a minimum, add a requirement of "intention". Even the city's five district attorneys say they won't prosecute officers who accidentally break the law is not enough: with DAs now regularly winning office by promising to control officers and further soften criminals, they have lost in greatly to the officers & # 39; trust too.

Another obvious step is to bring back the crime units, possibly with a different name and with a different mix of personnel or with other changes. These were the last New York Police Units to work aggressively to take weapons off the street; It is evident that it is no coincidence that the shooting began to increase the instant these officers were reassigned.

No one believes it was Shea's idea: Her big doubts about the dissolution were evident even when she announced it. And everyone who read between the lines concluded that the mayor had given him no other choice, undermining respect for the commissioner above all else. Meanwhile, Department Head Terence Monahan has mined himself, kneeling down with protesters and with ill-conceived comments like his "We can't be afraid to do what we do!" outburst at the police during a recent CompStat meeting.

Her feeling was completely correct. But you should target your anger at politicians.

At this point, widespread mistrust of the top command is a big problem in itself: more and more defeated police officers feel that only their union really supports them, meaning they will pay more attention to what union leaders say than to orders from their royal commanders.

And the Police Charitable Association and other police unions don't care if the crime skyrockets: their mission is to protect their members, no one else. (Note the irony: A mayor who despises police unions has managed to make them more powerful by undermining his own chosen command team.)

Undoing this internal division of NYPD is a great test for Shea and her team. Ideally, they would be seen as getting a clear "victory" or three over the mayor's anti-police brain trust, which is another reason to restore anti-crime units. It would surely help if De Blasio stopped bragging about how often he talks to the commissioner, which seems like a humiliating micromanagement.

No, district chiefs cannot simply order officers to start being aggressive again. The "reformers" have made it easier for police officers to play it safe: state laws that aim to prevent commanders from "using quotas," that is, ordering a police officer to conduct as many checks a week, or to make as many arrests, or whatever it is, they have made it almost impossible to demand any level of job performance. Officers can behave safely like any other public official, doing as little as possible to earn their paycheck.

But you don't become a police officer unless you want to protect the public. What the NYPD needs, above all else, is a plan on how to credibly convince the NYPD that it is safe to do their job again.