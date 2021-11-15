Turning Red is a new movie coming out in 2022. It is an American 3D computer-animated fantasy-comedy film. Turning Red will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, which is part of Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. Turning Red is written and directed by a woman named Domee Shi. It was also produced by a woman named Lindsey Collins, and it stars Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh. Turning Red is the first Pixar film that has been solely directed by a woman.

The film takes place in Toronto, Canada. It is about a girl named Mei Lee who is 13. She wants to take on the chaos of adolescence but her mother wants her to stay a dutiful daughter. As if changes to her interests, relationships, and body were not enough, whenever she gets too excited or stressed, she “poofs” into a giant red panda.

What is the release date for Turning Red?

On November 26, 2018, Domee Shi confirmed that she was working on an unknown movie at the studio. The film is in the early stages of development. There is still a lot of writing to do before it starts shooting. The person said that she was excited to play in this new 90-minute film format.

On January 1, 2019, Shi said that she planned for the film to be “fun and emotional. On December 9, 2020, her film was announced. It is called Turning Red. The movie will be about a prince who turns into a frog because he kissed his princess before she became a “real” princess. It is supposed to premiere on 11 March 2022.

What is there in the plot of Turning Red?

The story of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red is about Mei Lee. She is thirteen years old and has to decide between staying with her mother or going through the chaos of adolescence. The story takes place in the 2000s. She changes into a giant red panda when she gets too excited or stressed.

Pixar released the trailer for Turning Red. The writer and director, Domee Shi, described the characters beautifully. We all turn red when we are angry. The director has taken care of the girl’s anxiety in a funny way. Sometimes it’s hard to grow up. It can be especially hard during your teenage years when you have angry outbursts.

The author of Turning Red takes care of every little detail for the characters in the story. We will probably see more about them in the upcoming trailer. The director deserves praise because she is creative and brought life to it.

About the production:

On the 8th of May 2018, Shi wrote and directed a Pixar short called Bao. In November, Shi confirmed that she was working on a full-length film at Pixar. Shi also said that the film was still being made and that she is excited to be in it. She says the film will be good and emotional. On December 9, 2020, Shi’s film was announced. It has a title called Turning Red. The plot of the movie is also out for everyone to see.

The film takes place in Toronto, Canada. It is set during the early 2000s. There are scenes in the teaser trailer and Mei’s student ID from the teaser poster that shows this. The production designer also said this at a conference in February 2021.

Rona Liu is coming to work on the film after she had done it for Bao. She feels like this is her dream come true. Ludwig Göransson will be composing the music for the film, which is his first animated feature film.

What will be the Voice cast for Turning Red?

Rosalie Chiang as Meilin “Mei” Lee, a 13-year-old girl who can suddenly turn into a giant red panda whenever she is excited or stressed.

Sandra Oh as Ming Lee, Mei’s overprotective and strict mother.

About the Turning Red Director, Crew, and More:

Domee Shi will be the director for Turning Red. Lindsey Collins will produce it. The composer is Ludwig Göransson, who has done work for The Mandalorian, Tenet, and Community. After reinventing the style of music we expect from Star Wars, it is exciting to think about how Göransson will put his stamp on this new generation of Pixar films.