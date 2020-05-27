TV show Lisbeth Salander will bring the girl with the dragon tattoo to Amazon

Lisbeth Salander returns, this time on the small screen. It has been revealed that Amazon is developing a The girl with the dragon tattoo TV show. Currently, details are scarce, as it appears that the project is in the early stages of development. However, it will take the iconic character into a new environment to tell a new story with different characters. It seems that this will not tread the same ground as the adaptations we have seen from the Millenium book series above.

According to a new report, the new Amazon series will not be a continuation or continuation of the books or movies that have been produced thus far. Instead, his version of The girl with the dragon tattoo will take Lisbeth Salander and do something different. The specific details of the plot have yet to be revealed. No writer has yet been set up to write the series and there is currently no attached actress. Noomi Rapace played the role in a live-action film trilogy that began in 2009, with Rooney Mara taking on the role of David Fincher's adaptation in 2011. Mara was nominated for an Oscar for her performance. Most recently, Claire Foy played Lisbeth on The Girl in the Spider & # 39; s Web 2018.

That film, directed by Fede Alvarez, aimed to restart the franchise. He was greeted with mixed reviews and ultimately failed at the box office, with only $ 34 million worldwide against a budget of $ 43 million. The David Fincher version, which also starred Daniel Craig, performed better, garnering rave reviews for $ 239 million. But a sequel never materialized and by the time Sony turned around, the creative team had moved on. Now Sony and Amazon have partnered to try another way.

Steig Larsson is behind the original trilogy of books in the series. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo was published in 2005 after Larsson's death. Two sequels written by Larsson were released, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets & # 39; Nest. David Lagercrantz has taken over the series ever since. He is behind three other novels including The Girl in the Spider & # 39; s Web, The Girl Who Takes a Eye for an Eye and The Girl Who Lived Twice. Therefore, there is no shortage of material to extract, even if Amazon does not intend to adapt any of the books directly.

There is also reason to believe that interest would be high in the series, as the books have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Andy Harries and Rob Bullock are set to serve as executive producers on the series. For now, it is not known how soon production could begin, nor is it clear when the first season could debut. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news comes to us through Variety.

