Tweed-Licensed College Football Coach Related to George Floyd

A Division III soccer coach in California is in trouble because of a social media post that "is causing distress."

University of Redlands coach Mike Maynard was placed on administrative leave Saturday for a comment he made in a video showing an explosive exploding inside a car during the George Floyd protests in Riverdale, California, the school announced.

"What kind of bomb? I want one of those, ”Maynard wrote in response, according to USA Today.

Redlands athletic director Jeff Martinez said the school learned of Maynard's social media post Wednesday and said it "has been causing distress in our community." He did not say why the Southern California school waited days for action. Protests against social injustice continue to occur across the country after Floyd's murder by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Maynard issued an apology on Twitter on Wednesday before deleting his account. He is 206-91-1 in 32 years at school.

"Let me apologize for an involuntary response I made (by mistake) to a friend who texted me to be careful, to stay inside and defend my property," Maynard wrote. "Those who know me know that I believe in the Criminal Justice Reform and that all men are created in that amazing likeness of God."