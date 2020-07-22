Tweets from Chicago Lori Lightfoot vs. Trump as bullets fly out of funeral home

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rejected Tuesday night against speaking of a federal crackdown on the illegality of big cities, saying she would not allow President Trump to "terrorize" city residents by sending federal troops .

Ironically, Lightfoot's message on Twitter came almost simultaneously as at least 14 people were reportedly shot to death outside a funeral home on the south side of the city, and several shootings also occurred in other parts of the city.

"Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump's troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents," Lightfoot wrote.

CHICAGO SHOOTOUT AT FUNERAL SENDS AT LEAST 14 TO HOSPITALS, THE POLICE SAY

"We do not accept the dictatorship," added the mayor in a newspaper interview.

After news of the shootings spread at the funeral home, Lightfoot promised that those responsible would be held accountable.

"There are too many weapons on our streets and in the hands of people who should never possess them," Lightfoot wrote. "These people will be responsible. I ask that anyone with information about this incident come forward or submit a suggestion anonymously at cpdtip.com."

The victims were shot as they were leaving the funeral home when a fast-moving vehicle passed around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to police.

Some of the mourners shot at the vehicle before it crashed through the block. The victims were taken to five hospitals in serious and critical condition. At least one person was arrested, but police did not give a reason or say whether the shooter and the victims knew each other, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The funeral was for a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot last week near Tuesday's shooting, The Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing sources.

On Monday, President Trump promised to send federal forces to the city.

Will work collaboratively & # 39;

That same day, Lightfoot told MSNBC that it would not allow "tyranny" in Chicago, a reference to the controversial tactics used by federal agents sent to Portland, Oregon, to quell the riots, but admitted Tuesday that the city would be working. " in collaboration "with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to reduce violent crime, the Tribune reported.

"All those agencies are here. They have been here for decades. They have ongoing cases that they are investigating, ”Lightfoot said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago.

Cities frequently work with federal agencies on drug and violent crime cases.

A neighbor who lives near the funeral home said she came out when they heard gunshots.

"All we saw were bodies everywhere. They were shot everywhere, ”Arnita Geder told the Sun-Times. "We thought it was a war out here. It's ridiculous all the shooting that's going on here, it really has to stop. "

Lightfoot said Tuesday that the city welcomes the royal "partnership" with the federal government.

"But we do not welcome dictatorship, we do not welcome authoritarianism, and we do not welcome the unconstitutional arrest and detention of our residents," he told the Tribune.

She said the city would go to court if the federal government deploys "unidentified federal special secret agents on our streets to detain people without cause and take away their civil rights and civil liberties without due process," referring again to Portland.

Fight with McEnany

Last Thursday, Lightfoot called the White House press secretary a "Karen" on Twitter after McEnany said Lightfoot was an "abandoned mayor" amid mounting Chicago violence.

Hi Karen, watch your mouth, ”Lightfoot tweeted in reference to McEnany.

"Karen" is a pejorative word that generally refers to a middle-aged white woman who appears to be entitled.

Chicago saw further riots on Friday when police and protesters clashed near the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. About 20 policemen were injured when protesters threw objects at them.

Tuesday's shooting was one of the worst in the city's recent memory and comes as more than 2,000 people have been shot in Chicago this year, FOX 32 reported.

The latest shooting came a day after more than 20 people were shot in the city on Monday and after a deadly weekend in which 63 people were shot and 12 were killed.

Lightfoot was among several mayors in big cities demanding the withdrawal of "federal forces" earlier this week in two letters to Attorney General Bill Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.