Twenty-three kidnapped children rescued from a house in southern Mexico

The children were released from a house in San Cristóbal de Las Casas, in the state of Chiapas, in southern Mexico, according to a statement released by the state attorney general on Monday.

Three women were arrested on human trafficking and forced labor charges.

The children, aged between three months and 15 years, were kidnapped from their families and forced to work selling handicrafts under threat of "physical and psychological violence," according to the statement.

The rescue mission began after the attorney general's office began a search for Dylan Esaú Gómez Pérez, a boy who went missing on June 30 while he was in a public market with his mother, according to an earlier statement from the attorney general.