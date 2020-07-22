Twenty-three kidnapped children rescued from a house in southern Mexico

Three women were arrested on human trafficking and forced labor charges.
The children, aged between three months and 15 years, were kidnapped from their families and forced to work selling handicrafts under threat of "physical and psychological violence," according to the statement.
The rescue mission began after the attorney general's office began a search for Dylan Esaú Gómez Pérez, a boy who went missing on June 30 while he was in a public market with his mother, according to an earlier statement from the attorney general.
Authorities did not immediately confirm whether Dylan He was among the rescued children.
Chiapas is the southernmost state in Mexico and is located on the border with Guatemala.
Tourists visit for its immense biodiversity and a climate that ranges from cool and cool in the highlands to humid and warm in the lowlands of the jungle.
Home to some of the most impressive Mayan archaeological sites and a large indigenous population, it is one of the most diverse regions of Mexico, both in culture and nature.
It is also the most impoverished state in the country, and was hit by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake in 2017.