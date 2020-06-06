Twilight Saga: 10 Rosalie Memes Fans Will Love

the Twilight Saga He introduced fans to a number of iconic characters, one of them being Rosalie Hale. Rosalie, who was a member of the Cullen clan, was one of the most mysterious characters, as her reasoning and opinions were initially quite misunderstood until readers and viewers had an idea of ​​her personal story.

This character was incredibly important to the series and turned out to be one of the clan's most devoted family members, defending his family and values, regardless of cost. Read on to see 10 Rosalie memes any fan of Twilight I will absolutely love!

10 Your values

One of Rosalie's most admirable qualities was the fact that she stuck to her values, no matter what. This character, who felt that a life of immortality was not the right path for Bella Swan, did not hold back when asked her opinion.

This funny meme plays on this and shows that Rosalie didn't mind hurting Bella's feelings when it came to protecting her from a life she didn't feel Bella deserved.

9 9 Bella's priorities

One thing that Rosalie was always incredibly clear about was the fact that she disagreed with the way Bella viewed life and how she wanted her life to unfold.

Rosalie believed, and always spoke, about the fact that she thought Bella ignored human life and took her own life for granted by wanting to become immortal. This funny meme points it out perfectly!

8 The votes

Bella Swan, as every fan knows, was incredibly determined to become a vampire. It became so important to her that she decided to accept the Cullen family's vows to decide whether Edward would change her or not.

This funny meme represents Rosalie, as well as Edward's reaction to the rest of his family voting in favor of Bella becoming immortal. These two characters finally agreed on something, and their reactions when the rest of their family disagreed was actually quite comical.

7 7 His story

Fans learned a lot about Rosalie and why she acted the same way she did with Bella when her life story was revealed. Rosalie shared with Bella that she was left for dead and attacked by her fiancé.

This meme shows how all the fans felt when she revealed how she was seeking revenge on her fiancé and her attackers. This meme is fun for any fan of this character!

6 6 His revenge

The meme shown here pays tribute to Rosalie's most iconic moment in the series, which, as all dedicated fans know, was when she killed the men who attacked her. This moment was incredible and showed how far Rosalie was willing to go for justice.

This meme shows the appreciation fans have for Rosalie, and how she managed to overcome the unfortunate circumstances and struggles she had to face.

5 5 She deserved more

Rosalie was often seen as cold, mean, and bitter. However, the reason she came out this way is only because of her troubled past, leaving her with strong opinions. This character, while it may seem like he just didn't care, actually acted the way he did because he cared a lot.

In the end, Rosalie proved to be a kind and caring character, willing to do anything for her loved ones. This meme represents how much more Rosalie deserved!

4 4 Edward and Rosalie's relationship

Rosalie and Edward Cullen were among the many characters in this series who didn't necessarily get along. These two characters almost always disagreed about something, and their rivalry was definitely always present.

What made his arguments even more entertaining was definitely the fact that Emmett Cullen was always an innocent bystander, simply watching the two people closest to him discuss things. This fun meme is one that shows off this fun dynamic perfectly.

3 Sweet but psychopath

One of the most compelling stories in the entire series is definitely Rosalie, who was brutally attacked by her fiancé and a group of her friends. This moment was one that allowed fans to better understand Rosalie, and why she felt so strongly under certain circumstances in the series.

This meme shows Rosalie in her wedding dress, which she wore iconically when she sought revenge against her attackers.

2 A feminist icon

This meme shows all the reasons why fans loved Rosalie Hale and her story so much. Her character was incredibly strong, stood up for what she believed in and was loyal to those who cared.

The meme shown here shows the precision behind her story in the movies, which many fans wish had been more involved, as only a small part of her story and personality was reflected in the movies.

one Rosalie

This funny meme perfectly portrays Alice Cullen's reaction to the moment when Rosalie told Edward that Bella had died after jumping to her death from a cliff. This situation caused Edward to travel to Italy to be killed by the Volturi, which did not happen, thanks to the rescue mission of Bella and Alice.

The meme shown here is one that any fan will definitely find funny and is completely accurate.

