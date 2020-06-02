Twilight: The Actors Who Almost Played Jacob Black

Taylor Lautner portrayed Jacob Black in all the Twilight films, but he was not the only actor interested in the role, even after the release of the first film.

Taylor Lautner is best remembered for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga, but he was not the only actor interested in the role, and was almost recast when New Moon It was in development. Author Stephenie Meyer decided to give vampires and werewolves a spin and in 2005 introduced readers Twilight, set in a world where they lived with humans. The core of the story was the romance between the human Bella Swan and the vampire Edward Cullen, with the werewolf Jacob Black in the middle.

Twilight It was followed by three novels: New Moon, Eclipseand Dawn – and they all jumped to the big screen between 2008 and 2012, with Dawn divided into two films. the Twilight Saga It expanded the novel's fan base and became very popular and successful, boosting the careers of the main cast, even if some of them weren't big fans of the impact that Twilight had in their lives. Twilight He found his Edward Cullen in Robert Pattinson, his Bella Swan in Kristen Stewart, and his Jacob Black in Taylor Lautner.

Given the popularity of the novels, many actors were interested in the roles of Edward, Bella, and Jacob, and for the latter, Taylor Lautner had interesting competition, but not just before. Twilight was released as it was almost recast when New Moon was in pre-production.

Twilight: Michael Copon almost replaced Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black

Jacob Black is introduced to Twilightbut he goes through a big transformation in New Moon, as his werewolf nature is finally revealed. With that in mind, New Moon Director Chris Weitz considered replacing Taylor Lautner with someone who could portray the "Greatest New Jacob Black" more accurately as he wasn't sure Lautner could increase his volume, and Michael Copon was in consideration for the role. Although Copon was not exactly a newcomer, he had only been part of small productions in both film and television, and New Moon It could have been his great opportunity. However, Lautner trained with weights extensively to gain the muscle weight that the character required, so he kept the role.

Before the possible recast, when Twilight was in development, Tyler Posey auditioned for the role of Jacob Black. Posey had appeared in movies like Collateral damage and Employee in ManhattanAlthough he didn't get the role of Jacob Black, he ended up playing a werewolf on MTV Teen Wolf. Although Twilight It was Lautner's big jump, he's been taking it easy ever since, appearing in movies Grown Ups 2, Tracers, Ridicule 6and Run the tide, and more recently in the series Scream Queens and Cuckoo. Lautner demonstrated that he could play as physically demanding a role as Jacob Black, who will hopefully continue to open several doors for him in the future.

