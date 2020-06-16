Twin brothers who unite people through music reaction videos: & # 39; There is no color for music & # 39;

During a time when the country rarely seemed so divided, twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams are combining their love of music and their video platform to unite people from all walks of life.

"We wanted to start a new trend and just react to all kinds of music and unite people with it," the brothers explained in "The Daily Briefing" on Tuesday.

"Music has no color," they added. "Everyone unites and reacts to him. Be different."

The premise of the YouTube channel "TwinsthenewTrend" is simple. The Williams brothers film their reactions to popular songs they have never heard before.

"Music has no color. Everyone unites and reacts to it. Be different." – Tim and Fred Williams, & # 39; The Daily Briefing & # 39;

The songs range from "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin and "I & # 39; ll Never Fall in Love Again" by Tom Jones to "White Manz World" by Tupac Shakur and "Somewhere With You" by Tupac Shakur.

In a video from June 2, in which they reacted to Matisyahu's "One Day", the brothers spoke about the state of the country after national outrage at the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"One day all this will change, treat people the same,

Stop the violence, the hate

Someday we will all be free and proud to be,

Under the same sun singing songs of freedom. "

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"One day, hopefully, as he said … we can get together, be at peace," they say in the video.

The brothers encouraged their viewers to explore "different types of music" after fans' suggestions opened them up to older songs that resonated with them.

"I definitely downloaded some songs on my phone," they said, "so I definitely appreciate the music that they comment on."