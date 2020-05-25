Twitch Prime Gives Over 20 Free SNK Games

Amazon has partnered with legendary video game publisher SNK to offer more than 20 free games to Twitch Prime users. From shoot-em-ups like Metallic Slug to a massive list of one-on-one fighters like Samurai Showdown and Fatal furySNK titles were legendary for their pick-and-play qualities and remain arcade props to this day. Although decades behind its heyday of the 1990s, SNK still maintains a foothold in the hearts of many old-school fans, and the brand still has a level of respect and passion that few can match.

SNK experienced a resurgence in recent years, with titles like The King of Fighters XIV and SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy. That was complemented by the highly publicized appearance of Fatal furyTery Bogard in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, which introduced SNK and its rich history to a whole new generation of gamers.

SNK's latest effort to present its list of classic games to a new audience comes through a collaboration with Twitch Prime. Over the course of the summer, SNK will deliver three batches of free SNK classics to Twitch Prime customers, totaling more than 20 games in total. The first batch launches on May 26 and includes Fatal Fury Special, Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstarand Samurai Showdown II.

While a schedule has not yet been established for the remaining titles, the brief preview has revealed Metal Slug 2, King of the Monsters, The Last Blade 2, and several others will be among the free games on offer to Twitch Prime subscribers in the near future. This collaboration marks the first time that Twitch Prime has given away so many free games in the course of a single season, and could pave the way for more "subscriber packs" in the future.

With Twitch facing increased competition from Facebook Gaming, YouTube Gaming, and Mixer, among other streaming services, goodwill efforts like this will become increasingly common as the streaming giant struggles to retain its broad user base. SNK is a company that has been booming for a few years, and its current creative revival could begin with the 2016 release of The King of Fighters XIV. Now, thanks to this collaboration, more players than ever will have easy access to some of the best arcade games of all time, provided they have Twitch Primeof course.

