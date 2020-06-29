Twitch suspends Trump campaign account

"In accordance with our policies, President Trump's channel received a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on the broadcast and the offensive content was removed," a Twitch spokesperson said in the statement.
The content that Twitch said violated his hate policies included a video of the 2016 Trump campaign in which he called Mexican rapists and criminals. Video of that rally was recently broadcast on Twitch, the company said.
Another video that Twitch said violated his policies was the video of Trump's recent demonstration in Tulsa, in which Trump hypothetically spoke of "a very tough man" who broke into the home of a "young woman."
Twitch's decision came days after it said it was stepping up its efforts to combat hate and abuse on its platform.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.