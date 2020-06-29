Twitch suspends Trump campaign account

In a statement provided to CNN, Twitch, which is owned by Amazon ( AMZN ) He said that "hateful behavior is not allowed."

"In accordance with our policies, President Trump's channel received a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on the broadcast and the offensive content was removed," a Twitch spokesperson said in the statement.

The content that Twitch said violated his hate policies included a video of the 2016 Trump campaign in which he called Mexican rapists and criminals. Video of that rally was recently broadcast on Twitch, the company said.

Another video that Twitch said violated his policies was the video of Trump's recent demonstration in Tulsa, in which Trump hypothetically spoke of "a very tough man" who broke into the home of a "young woman."