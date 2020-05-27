Twitter Adds Tag To Trump's Misleading Tweets About Mail Ballots

Angela Lang / CNET



Twitter said Tuesday that it added a tag to President Donald Trump's tweets for containing "potentially misleading information about voting processes," a rare move that shows the social media company is taking a tougher stance against disinformation.

It is the first time Twitter has shown a tag in Trump's tweets.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that "THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots will be nothing less than substantially fraudulent," a claim that has been denied by fact checkers and news organizations. He continues his comments in another tweet, stating that it will be a "rigorous choice."

A label appears under both tweets that says "Get the ballot data by mail." By clicking the warning notice, users direct to page That indicates that fact checkers say there is no evidence that mail ballots are related to voter fraud. Trump also falsely states in tweets that California will mail ballots to "anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there" when only registered voters will receive ballots. States like Oregon, Utah and Washington have held elections by mail only for a long time, while states like Nebraska allow any voter to request a ballot and vote by mail without giving a reason.

A Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement that the decision is in line with how the company deals with misinformation on its site, which includes adding warnings and warning labels depending on the likelihood and severity of damage that a tweet.

Twitter's actions against Trump's tweets will also increase tensions between the company and conservative users, who allege that the social network is suppressing his speech. Twitter has repeatedly denied those allegations. Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that the "radical left" has control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google and said his administration is working on a solution.

In two tweets, Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

"Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as president, will not allow it to happen!" He tweeted.

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, also responded to Twitter for adding a tag to the president's tweets. "We always knew that Silicon Valley would do everything possible to obstruct and interfere with the fact that President Trump was conveying his message to the voters. Partnering with biased and bogus 'fact checkers' in the media is just a curtain of Smoke that Twitter is using to try to lend its obvious political tactics has some false credibility, "Parscale said in a statement. He also added that the Trump campaign removed all Twitter advertising months ago for many reasons, including "his clear political bias." Twitter banned political ads in 2019

The Brennan Center for Justice said in an analysis that "while mail ballots are more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting, an American is even more likely to be struck by lightning than commit mail fraud." Trump also voted absentee in the U.S. election, according to fact-checking organization Snopes.

Twitter's movement contrasts with the way Facebook handles political discourse. Facebook does not send political posts and announcements to its third-party fact checkers. Trump posted the same comments about the mail ballots on Facebook in a post that received 169,000 reactions and was shared more than 17,000 times.

The Twitter move comes the same day the company was criticized for failing to remove Trump's tweets that falsely suggest that Joe Scarborough, a former US congressman, may have murdered employee Lori Klausutis in 2001. Klausutis died when she was 28 years after suffering. from an abnormal heart rhythm, he fell and hit his head on a desk, according to Politifact. Timothy Klausutis, Lori's husband, wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on May 21 asking the company to remove Trump's tweets, but the social network said it did not violate its rules. Twitter also left Trump's tweets in the past due to public interest.

It is unclear how well Twitter's fact check tags work, which the company began implementing on May 11. Twitter has also been using automated technology to add tags to misleading tweets about the coronavirus. CNET He found out that Twitter was making a lot of mistakes, including tagging tweets that include news articles and denounces the conspiracy theory that 5G causes the coronavirus.

Trump's two tweets about mail ballots were retweeted more than 37,600 times and garnered approximately 131,800 likes as of Tuesday afternoon. Users must also click on the tag to find out why the company marked it.

There's also no way for users to appeal Twitter's decision to add a tag to their tweet. Users are also not notified when their tweets are tagged for sharing misleading or disputed information.

MIT researchers also discovered that labeling fake news could cause users to believe stories that had not received labels, even if they contained misinformation in what is called the "implicit truth effect."

Twitter did not immediately have any data on how many users clicked on the label for more information on mail-in ballots. A company spokeswoman said Trump's tweets are the only ones tagged so far because of his electoral integrity policy.