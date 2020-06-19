Twitter adds warning of & # 39; manipulated media & # 39; to Trump's tweet

Twitter added a warning label to a video posted by President Trump on Thursday night, saying it violated the company's policies regarding manipulated media.

The president had tweeted a manipulated version of a September viral video, which showed a pair of "best friends" hugging on a New York City street.

In the video Trump shared With its 80 million followers, the clip was edited to show one of the boys, who is white, running after the other boy, who is black, with a false CNN headline that read: "A terrified boy runs away from a baby racist".

"Racist baby probably a Trump voter," reads a later headline.

The clip goes on to say: “The United States is not the problem. Fake news is. "

It had been shared more than 96,000 times and amassed nearly 200,000 likes on Thursday night. The video appears to have been created by an account called "CarpeDonktum", of which Trump has previously shared content.

Twitter added an alert that tagged the tweet as "Manipulated Media."

"This Tweet has been tagged according to our synthetic media policy and manipulated to give people more context," said Twitter spokesman Ian Plunkett.

The tech giant's policy prohibits sharing videos, photos, or audio that "have been misleadingly altered or manufactured" to mislead viewers and potentially cause harm.

You can also add a tag to a tweet "containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand its authenticity and provide additional context."

This is the third time Twitter has cracked down on the President's tweets. He previously tagged Trump's missives on mail ballots as promoters of misinformation and censored a tweet that said "when the looting begins, the shooting begins" for violating his terms on violence.