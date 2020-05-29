Twitter allows Tweets scheduled in the web application





Twitter says it has added the ability to schedule tweets using its web interface, suggesting that the same option could reach the platform's iOS app.

Previously, users who wanted to schedule tweets had to use third-party apps like Buffer and TweetDeck. They can now do so in the native Twitter web app, via a calendar icon at the bottom of the compose window.

Additionally, users can now save draft tweets to the web app as well, though they won't currently sync to drafts in the Twitter mobile app, and vice versa.

Not ready to send that Tweet? Now at https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time, all from within the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal – Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

Twitter has been experimenting with scheduled tweets since November, so I hope it won't be long before we see the feature hit mobile devices.

