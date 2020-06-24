Twitter bans pro-Trump meme maker Carpe Donktum

Twitter has permanently suspended user Carpe Donktum, who made memes in favor of Trump, due to repeated copyright violations.

Carpe Donktum has achieved viral fame among conservatives after several of his videos have been shared by President Trump, most recently a satirical video mocking CNN, which was later disabled due to copyright complaints made by the owner of the content.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Fox News: “We are responding to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or his authorized representatives. The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of this policy. "

After the suspension, Carpe Donktum issued a statement addressing the suspension, noting that he received an order to remove the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) from the video the president tweeted.

"Twitter has not provided me with any avenue to retrieve my account, so I assume they intend to make it permanent and permanent," he wrote. "I have ALWAYS followed the DMCA removal rules and filed counterclaims when necessary, but I have NEVER uploaded content that has been removed."

Later he said: "If you want to support me, make noise, the only thing these people respond to is public protest."

Carpe Donktum received support from conservatives on Twitter, including Donald Trump Jr.

"It is clear that @twitter and @jack are engaging in a dedicated campaign to shut down conservative voices as we get closer to the election," wrote Trump Jr. "Twitter claiming that he violated" copyright infringement "in videos that are Public domain or clearly parodies covered by fair use is more than fraudulent. "

Last week, President Trump shared one of his oldest videos showing CNN as fueling racial tensions.

The modified video begins with dramatic music that shows a black boy running away from a white boy with a "breaking news" graphic that says "The terrified boy runs away from a racist baby" with the CNN logo next to it. That headline later changed to "Racist Baby, Probably a Trump Voter."

Then a chart showing "what really happened" shows the two young children running towards each other and enthusiastically hugging each other to the beat of Harry Connick Jr.'s "Close to You" cover.

"The United States is not the problem … fake news is." The video tells viewers. "If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news container fires."

The images come from a viral Facebook video shared in 2019 with real-life New York friends Maxwell and Finnegan, who were 26 and 27 months respectively at the time.

Twitter initially slapped Trump with a "manipulated media" tag, but then disabled the video after the father who shared the video filed a complaint. The video garnered more than 20 million views before it was removed.

In 2017, CNN was accused of threatening to expose the identity of a meme creator who made a video of Trump's body hitting the CNN logo in a parody of a WWE match. Carpe Donktum took notice of CNN's response and expanded his own creations, making the news network a frequent target.

Since then, he has created viral videos that ridicule CNN, mock 2020 Democratic hopefuls, and empower the president and his supporters. Trump recently shared Carpe Donktum's ironic recap of Democrats sobbing during the State of the Union address that has been played more than 6.6 million times.

Carpe Donktum chooses the meme anonymously, though her identity has been revealed by critics despite efforts to protect her family. Carpe Donktum is not exactly politically correct and is labeled as controversial and "far right" by members of the mainstream media, whom he regularly infuriates.