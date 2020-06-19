Twitter beats Trump with "manipulated media" label for mocking CNN satirical video

Twitter brought President Trump to the task again on Thursday night, this time in a satirical video taunting CNN.

The video, created by satirical pro-Trump Carpe Donktam, begins with dramatic music that shows a black boy running away from a white boy with a "breaking news" graphic that says "Terrified boy runs away from a racist baby." with the CNN logo next to it. That headline later changed to "Racist Baby, Probably a Trump Supporter."

Then a chart showing "what really happened" shows the two young children running towards each other and enthusiastically hugging each other to the beat of Harry Connick Jr.'s "Close to You" cover.

"The United States is not the problem … fake news is." The video tells viewers. "If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent false garbage fires."

The images come from a viral Facebook video shared in 2019 with New York real-life friends Maxwell and Finnegan, who were 26 and 27 months respectively at the time.

Trump posted the video, which satirically suggests that CNN is inciting racial tensions in the country, at the top of his Twitter profile. But not long after, Twitter tagged the video as "manipulated media."

"You cannot mislead synthetic or manipulated media that may cause harm. In addition, we can tag Tweets that contain synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and provide additional context," Twitter explains in a link attached to the tag.

A Twitter spokesperson similarly told Fox News: "This tweet has been tagged in accordance with our synthetic media policy and manipulated to give people more context."

CNN also responded to the tweet with a link to their 2019 story about the video, writing, "We will continue to work with facts instead of tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better."

Earlier this year, Twitter took similar action against Michael Bloomberg, who shared a satirical clip of the Democratic debate he participated in, where he apparently silenced his critics for a long period of time with crickets heard in the auditorium.

Last month, Trump's enmity with Twitter increased when he placed a warning tag on the president's tweets about voting by mail.