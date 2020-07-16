Twitter blames & # 39; coordinated attack on social engineering & # 39; to hack

A bitcoin scam on Twitter that hacked the accounts of prominent users like Barack Obama and Elon Musk on Wednesday was the result of a "coordinated social engineering attack" targeting employees, the social media company said.

The attack led to fake posts from more than a dozen popular accounts and forced the company to compete to remove the messages and block a much larger network of users while trying to secure the site.

"We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal tools and systems," the company posted on its official Twitter support account.

"We know that they used this access to take control of many highly visible accounts (including verified ones) and tweet on their behalf," the company said. continued. "We are investigating what other malicious activity they may have performed or information they have accessed and will share more here when we have it."

All hacked accounts were verified and posts were sent instructing followers to send bitcoins to a specific address to receive free bitcoins. The victims included billionaire Bill Gates, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Kanye West, and tech giants like Apple and Uber.

Twitter said it "immediately" worked to remove the tweets and block the affected accounts. But the messages were probably widely viewed considering the importance of the victims.

The company recognized that excluding a much larger group of users was "disruptive" but necessary.

"This was detrimental, but it was an important step in reducing risk," the company published. "Most of the functionality has been restored, but we can take more action and will update it if we do."

Twitter said it was working to restore access to its legitimate owners' account, but would only release the keys "when we are confident we can do so safely."

"Internally, we have taken significant steps to limit access to internal tools and systems while our investigation is ongoing," the company said. "More updates will be made as our investigation continues."

Wednesday's attack also alarmed lawmakers responsible for oversight of Silicon Valley's massive tech companies.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey requesting more information, with questions including, "Did this attack threaten the security of the President's own Twitter account?"

"A successful attack on your system's servers poses a threat to the privacy and data security of all its users," Hawley wrote.