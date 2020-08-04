Twitter could face a $ 250 million FTC fine for using phone numbers to target ads







The company received a complaint from the Federal Trade Commission on July 28 alleging that it had used data "provided for security purposes for targeted advertising during the periods between 2013 and 2019," it said in the filing. Twitter estimates that the complaint could result in a loss of between $ 150 million and $ 250 million, he said.

The social media company admitted last October that it had "inadvertently" targeted ads targeted at users through the contact details they provided for security reasons. Twitter ( TWTR ) Users are asked to provide information such as their phone number to help protect their account through services such as two-factor authentication.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency previously reached a $ 5 billion agreement with Facebook ( full board ) – the largest fine in the commission's history – for the company's mishandling of user information.

The complaint against Twitter came just days after the company's latest earnings report, in which it reported revenue of $ 683 million for the second quarter of 2020, and about two weeks after a massive attack that compromised Twitter accounts. high-profile, including Joe Biden's. , Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.