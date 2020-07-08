Twitter could launch a subscription option

Actions of Twitter (TWTR) It was up 8% on Wednesday afternoon following a job announcement that the company is building a subscription platform with the codename "Gryphon".
the job listing Looking for a senior software engineer in New York to join Gryphon, described as a "new team" who is "building a subscription platform" that may be "reused by other teams in the future." The publication notes that "this is the first time" for the company.

The job description was light on more details. A Twitter spokesperson emphasized that it is only a job posting, not a product advertisement.

Like its rival social networks, Twitter has focused on offering a free service and making money by allowing brands to target ads to their large audience of users. A paid subscription offer could help the company find a source of revenue beyond advertising and data licensing.

This is not the first time that Twitter has weighed paid offers. In 2017, Twitter sent out a user survey and a preview of what a premium offering of its TweetDeck app might look like, including breaking news alerts and more analytics, according to Verge.

At the time, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We are conducting this survey to assess interest in a new and more improved version of Tweetdeck. We regularly conduct user research to collect feedback on people's Twitter experience and better inform our product investment decisions, and we're exploring various ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable to professionals. "



