Twitter Cracks Down on 5G Conspiracy Theories

Twitter is cracking down on the 5G conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus pandemic by putting a fact check tag on them.

The new effort, reported by Business Insider, directs users to A group of tweets and articles debunking conspiracy theory, after saying "Get the facts on COVID-19".

Twitter explained the factual verification in a statement posted online:

"We have expanded our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activities, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest or large-scale disruption," he said. the company. said.

Although there is no scientific evidence to support a connection between the coronavirus and 5G, misinformation on the subject has inspired people to burn cell phone towers in various countries, including more than 20 in the UK.

Twiter has removed more than 2,230 Tweets containing misleading and potentially harmful content, including challenging more than 3.4 million accounts aimed at "manipulative discussions" around COVID-19 since March 18.

Of course, as with any algorithm on social media, it's not perfect.

"As we said earlier, we will not take enforcement action on every tweet that contains incomplete or disputed information about covid-19," a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider.