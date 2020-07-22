Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts

"We have been clear that we will take firm action to enforce the law on behavior that has the potential to cause harm offline," the Twitter security team said Tuesday night in a tweet. "In line with this approach, this week we are taking more action on so-called 'QAnon' activity across the service."

QAnon started out as a unique conspiracy theory. But his followers now act more like a virtual cult, largely worshiping and believing any misinformation that the conspiracy community spins.

His main conspiracy theories claim that dozens of A-list politicians and celebrities work closely with governments around the world to get involved in child sexual abuse. Followers also believe there is a "deep state" effort to annihilate President Donald Trump.

"We will permanently suspend accounts tweeting about these issues that we know are involved in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are trying to evade a previous suspension, something we have seen more of in the past weeks, "Twitter said.